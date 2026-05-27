Mark Zuckerberg yacht docks in Seattle's Lake Union amid 1,400 Meta layoffs

The Brief A large superyacht tied to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg docked in Seattle’s Lake Union on Tuesday, coinciding with the company's announcement of nearly 1,400 local layoffs. The job cuts impact roughly 20 percent of Meta's Washington workforce across Seattle, Bellevue and Redmond as the company shifts resources toward artificial intelligence infrastructure. Affected employees were notified ahead of Memorial Day weekend and are expected to remain with the company until July 22, according to an internal memo.



A large superyacht reportedly tied to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg docked in Seattle's Lake Union on Tuesday.

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While it remains unclear if Zuckerberg was aboard, the vessel's arrival coincides with Meta's recent announcement of nearly 1,400 layoffs in western Washington – about 20 percent of the company's total workforce in the state.

1,400 Seattle area residents lose jobs amid sweeping Meta layoffs

The latest round of cuts hits hundreds of workers across Seattle, Bellevue and Redmond as Facebook's parent company reallocates resources to fund its aggressive pivot into artificial intelligence.

Employees were notified of the job losses during the week leading up to Memorial Day Weekend. The cuts follow previous staff reductions, including 331 local workers let go in January and more than 100 cut just before Christmas 2025.

According to industry reporting from GeekWire, the downsizing comes as Meta projects $145 billion in capital expenditures this year, driven largely by heavy spending on AI infrastructure.

By the numbers:

The layoffs span multiple departments, impacting software and hardware engineers, data scientists, technical writers and marketing teams. According to Worker Adjustment and Restraining Notification (WARN) data, the 1,395 affected regional employees include:

Bellevue: 699 employees

Remote: 231 Washington-based remote workers

Seattle (Dexter Ave.): 251 employees

Seattle (Utah Ave.): 44 employees

Redmond: 206 employees

The affected workers are expected to remain with the company until July 22, according to an internal memo from Meta Chief People Officer Janelle Gale.

What they're saying:

In the memo, Gale noted that the restructuring is part of an ongoing effort to maximize company efficiency and balance the costs of new technological investments.

"This is not an easy tradeoff and it will mean letting go of people who have made meaningful contributions to Meta during their time here," said Gale, according to a report from NPR in April.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle and Worker Adjustment and Restraining Notification (WARN).

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