Crews investigate deadly apartment fire in Tacoma, WA

The Brief One person died Tuesday night after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Tacoma’s Stadium District, officials said. Tacoma Fire Department crews responded to the scene near North Yakima Avenue and North 2nd Street at approximately 11:47 p.m. Firefighters quickly contained the flames to a single first-floor unit and part of the building's exterior, though the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



One person is dead after an apartment building caught fire in Tacoma Tuesday night.

(Tacoma Fire Department)

What we know:

At around 11:47 p.m., crews with the Tacoma Fire Department responded to reports of an apartment fire near the corner of North Yakima Avenue and North 2nd Street in the Stadium District.

When crews arrived, they found fire coming from the first floor climbing up the side of the building.

In a social media post, the TFD said crews extinguished the fire quickly and contained it to one unit and part of the building's exterior, but one person reportedly died.

What we don't know:

Further information about the cause of the fire and the victim's identity is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by the Tacoma Fire Department.

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