Seattle police seek tips after man found dead near Madison Park lot

The Brief Seattle police are investigating after a man was found dead with severe injuries near Madison Park on Sunday. Officers discovered the man in a parking lot near East Madison Street and McGilvra Boulevard East. The cause of death and details about a possible suspect remain unknown as the investigation continues.



Seattle police are asking the public for tips following a man's death in the Madison Park neighborhood on Sunday.

What we know:

Officers came across a man suffering from severe physical trauma in the parking lot of a building along East Madison Street near McGilvra Boulevard East at 5 p.m., two blocks from Madison Park Beach.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The King County Medical Examiner took custody of the body and will determine the man's cause of death at a later date.

What we don't know:

Police are still investigating what led up to the killing. There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Seattle Police tip line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

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