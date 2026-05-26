Seattle police seek tips after man found dead near Madison Park lot
SEATTLE - Seattle police are asking the public for tips following a man's death in the Madison Park neighborhood on Sunday.
What we know:
Officers came across a man suffering from severe physical trauma in the parking lot of a building along East Madison Street near McGilvra Boulevard East at 5 p.m., two blocks from Madison Park Beach.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The King County Medical Examiner took custody of the body and will determine the man's cause of death at a later date.
What we don't know:
Police are still investigating what led up to the killing. There is no suspect description at this time.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Seattle Police tip line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.
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The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.