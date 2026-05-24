Chelan, WA 14-year-old arrested for shooting 17-year-old

One teen was hospitalized and another is behind bars this weekend following a shooting in downtown Chelan.

Timeline:

Around 10:20 p.m. on May 22, a Chelan County sheriff's deputy reported hearing gunshots fire off by the Riverwalk parking lot area.

Responding law enforcement contained the area and soon found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot injury to his lower back.

Witness statements came in shortly after those responding deputies provided first aid care while waiting for medical first responders. Those witnesses reported seeing a suspect flee the area of the shooting on foot heading to the Woodin Avenue Bridge.

Chelan County Sheriff's Office deputy uniform

In a statement released on Saturday, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office detailed that the witness statements lead them to a 14-year-old suspect. They say they were then able to call the teen boy's mother and coordinate an arrest that day.

The teen was taken into the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center where authorities booked him for two counts of first degree assault.

CCSO reported to the public that the teen was not a student in the nearby school systems of Chelan or Mason.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Family in court to see WA man accused of killing Growler Guys employee

RV fire on Seattle's Beacon Hill sparks neighborhood safety concerns

Neighbors along Seattle's Aurora Avenue grapple with 4 shootings in 72 hours

How to catch yourself a single with Seattle Mariners speed dating

Loved ones honor slain UW student Juniper Blessing

WA's latest-ever opening of North Cascades Highway set for June 25

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.