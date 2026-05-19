WA's latest-ever of North Cascades Highway set for June 25

The North Cascades Highway will open next month. This opening date, however, marks the latest-ever for the stretch of highway since its opening more than half a century ago.

What's next:

The highway opened partially on April 30, from the east side up to Porcupine Creek. However, the full opening isn't until June 25, 2026. Last year, for example, it fully reopened on April 22. In 2024, the road was opened up on April 19.

A series of storms and landslides has left the roadway in a state of disrepair for months. While crews are working around the clock to clean up the sites, stabilize the rock faces, and fix the road, the delays have stacked up.

Right now, WSDOT's website says the road from MP 156 to 130 (Colonial Creek) "remains a work zone closed to ALL public access."

SR 20 North Cascades Highway December storm damage may have delayed opening, but WSDOT representatives have remained hopeful to have the road open to full traffic capacity by the Fourth of July holiday.

The last time the road did not open until June was on June 14, 1974.

While the roadway had its normal closure for the winter season beginning December 4, the damage from atmospheric rivers continues to complicate its regular springtime opening schedule.

What you can do:

For the latest updates on traffic and travel times across Washington state, drivers can check WSDOT's real-time travel map.

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