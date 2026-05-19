Gunfire exchanged after Bothell, WA traffic stop, investigation underway

The Brief A Bothell Police traffic stop at a 7-Eleven escalated early Tuesday morning when a passenger allegedly brandished a firearm, rammed a patrol car, and exchanged gunfire with officers. The wounded suspect was later dropped off at a Burien hospital before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, while the suspect vehicle was found abandoned nearby. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is currently managing the active crime scene as multiple agencies investigate the multi-county incident.



An investigation is underway after a shooting involving police in Bothell early Tuesday morning.

Details about the incident are limited at this time and a law enforcement public information officer is expected to deliver a press briefing shortly.

FOX 13's Shawn Chitnis is at the scene of the investigation at a 7-Eleven near the intersection of Bothell-Everett Highway and where 208th Street/Maltby Road meet.

The parking lot of the gas station is blocked off, with evidence markers visible in parking spots. As of 5:30 a.m. there were multiple agencies at the scene. FOX 13 has learned that the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is managing the scene.

New Information:

Preliminary reports indicate the incident began as a Bothell Police traffic stop involving a vehicle carrying multiple people. The vehicle ended up in the 7-Eleven parking lot, where the driver fled the scene on foot. According to sources, a front-seat passenger then brandished a firearm, jumped into the driver's seat, and rammed a police cruiser in an attempt to get away. Gunfire was exchanged during the confrontation.

Roughly an hour later, the suspect vehicle arrived at a hospital in Burien, where the suspect was dropped off with gunshot wounds. That individual was later transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Police later located the suspect vehicle abandoned in Burien.

Further information is limited at this time.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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