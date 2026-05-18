Bothell High School students walk out over district ending SRO program

The Brief Bothell High School students staged a walkout Monday to protest the Northshore School District's decision to eliminate their School Resource Officer program and remove Officer Garrett Ware. Student leaders and parents expressed confusion over the district's decision, arguing that the campus feels safer with Officer Ware, who has patrolled the school since 2017. Supporters have launched an online petition to save the program and reinstate Officer Ware, gathering more than 3,000 signatures in opposition to the school board's plan.



Bothell High School students walked out of the classroom on Monday to protest the Northshore School District's decision to eliminate the campus School Resource Officer program.

The walkout follows a school district meeting on May 11, during which officials stated they intend to implement a safety plan that better aligns with the district's values. However, local students and parents said they were confused by the district's messaging.

Specifically, the district eliminated the position held by officer Garrett Ware.

Students walk out of Bothell High School over the district ending the SRO program. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Students object to WA school district ending SRO program

What they're saying:

Malik Lopez-Terron, a junior and president of the Black Student Union at Bothell High School, said he feels voices like his are misrepresented by the school board.

"We have had conversations during our club times about the SRO program," Lopez-Terron said. "And I can say only one student has ever expressed discomfort with our program. But we don't just remove a teacher whenever one student feels uncomfortable, and that student doesn't represent our values as a whole. But I do think they'd agree with me when I say the school feels safer with Officer Ware than with not."

Lopez-Terron said he hopes the school board reverses its decision.

Officer Garrett Ware has patrolled the campus and the surrounding neighborhood since 2017, drawing support from interviewed parents and students. Supporters have launched a Change.org petition to maintain the SRO program with Ware. The petition has gathered more than 3,000 signatures.

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