The Brief Vancouver’s BC Place is undergoing a massive $181 million transformation, which includes installing a temporary natural grass field grown in the Fraser Valley, to prepare for hosting seven FIFA World Cup 2026 matches. General Manager Chris May stated that the multi-year planning process focused on upgrading the public facility with modern amenities like a new 68-foot-wide video screen and enhanced entry points to efficiently accommodate over 350,000 expected fans. May also highlighted that the tournament celebrates regional partnerships and shared history, noting the cross-border connection of the Coast Salish people between host cities Vancouver and Seattle.



With the FIFA World Cup 2026 just over 30 days away, Vancouver’s BC Place is undergoing a massive $181 million transformation to prepare for the global spotlight. The stadium is scheduled to host seven matches during the tournament, including two group-stage games for Team Canada.

General Manager Chris May said the four-year planning process has focused on upgrading the public facility to welcome fans from every continent. The renovations include a new 68-foot-wide video screen and enhanced entry points designed to move large crowds more efficiently.

Transitioning to natural grass

A primary focus of the upgrades is meeting FIFA’s strict requirement for a natural grass playing surface. The stadium, which typically uses synthetic turf for the Vancouver Whitecaps, will begin the transition on April 26.

The project is a local effort, with the grass being grown just 90 minutes away in the Fraser Valley. Following a three-week installation process, crews will use specialized grow lights and equipment to maintain the pitch inside the stadium.

"We’ve really kept that solution here and [are] using Canadian talent," May said. "The pitch is the thing."

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - MAY 12: General view of BC Place during the natural grass pitch installation upgrades ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on May 12, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty Images)

Massive crowds and national pride

Officials expect more than 55,000 fans to pack the stadium for each match, totaling over 350,000 attendees across the seven-game schedule. May anticipates the atmosphere will be unlike anything the region has seen before.

"Canada has an enormous sense of national pride," May said. "When it comes to soccer, the most popular sport in the world, I mean this place will be rocking."

The tournament also highlights a unique regional partnership. Between Vancouver and Seattle, soccer fans in the Pacific Northwest have access to a total of 13 matches within a short driving distance.

Indigenous Connections and Regional History

Beyond the sport, the tournament offers an opportunity to highlight the shared history of the Pacific Northwest. May noted the importance of the Coast Salish people, whose ancestral lands span the border between Canada and the United States.

He pointed to the connection between the region’s host cities, noting that the first host city supporter agreement signed in Seattle was with the Puyallup Tribe.

"That’s a really interesting and important piece of history that connects the Coast Salish people across that border," May said, encouraging visitors to explore the region’s culture and the ongoing process of Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.

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