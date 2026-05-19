Seattle police arrest barricaded suspect following Georgetown standoff

The Brief An hours-long standoff between police and a stabbing suspect in Georgetown ended with an arrest Tuesday morning. Police initially responded to reports of a stabbing at around 2:30 a.m. The victim is recovering in the hospital and is expected to be okay. A SWAT team took the suspect into custody without incident.



A SWAT team arrested a barricaded stabbing suspect after a standoff that lasted several hours in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood Tuesday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at around 2:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a victim with multiple stab wounds — one to the abdomen and a laceration to his head.

Officers treated the victim before taking them to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition. Authorities say there were some complications, and he had to undergo surgery.

Seattle police SWAT presence in Georgetown

What they're saying:

According to SPD, there was a large police presence near the corner of 4th Avenue South and South Michigan Street as officers worked to bring a barricaded stabbing suspect into custody. When the suspect refused to comply with orders from officers and negotiators, a SWAT team was brought in to make the arrest.

It is currently unknown what led to the stabbing. The suspect was taken into custody for felony arrest without incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

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