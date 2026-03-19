Seattle police investigate homicide after body found at Georgetown encampment

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a Georgetown encampment. Officers discovered the body Thursday morning; the cause and manner of death have not yet been determined. No suspect has been identified, and police are asking for tips as the investigation continues.



Seattle police have launched a homicide investigation after finding a man dead at an encampment in the Georgetown neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Seattle police investigate a homicide in the Georgetown neighborhood on March 19, 2026. (Seattle Police)

What we know:

Officers received reports of a body in a tent at an encampment along South Bailey Street and Carleton Avenue South at about 11:30 a.m.

There, police say they located a man with "apparent fatal injures," and the Seattle Fire Department later pronounced the man dead. Details regarding the extent of the man's injuries were not specified.

Homicide detectives later arrived and processed the scene. The King County Medical Examiner will determine and later release the man's cause and manner of death.

What's next:

Seattle police continue to investigate what led up to the man's death. There is no suspect information at this time, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call SPD's Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

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