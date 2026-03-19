Alysa Liu, US gold medal figure skaters coming to Seattle for Stars on Ice

The Brief Olympic gold medalists Alysa Liu and Ilia Malinin will headline the Stars on Ice tour, coming to Seattle and other West Coast cities in May. The tour features top U.S. figure skaters performing in 28 cities, including multiple Olympic medalists and 2026 Olympians. Tickets start at $30, with the Seattle show set for May 23 at Climate Pledge Arena.



U.S. Olympic gold medal figure skaters, including Alysa Liu and Ilia Malinin, are coming to Seattle for the Stars on Ice tour this spring.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 19: Gold medalist Alysa Liu of Team United States poses for a photo during the medal ceremony for the Women's Single Skating on day thirteen of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on Februa (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Expand

The Stifel Stars on Ice tour offers fans in 28 cities across the country a rare opportunity to witness some of the world's most talented and accomplished figure skating champions performing in individual and ensemble routines.

Keep reading for a full list of headlining skaters, tour dates and ticket information.

Which figure skaters are coming to Seattle's Stars on Ice tour?

Headlining the tour is Olympic Champion Alysa Liu, who brought home the first U.S. women's Olympic Gold since 2002.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 21: Alysa Liu of Team United States performs in the Women Single Skating routine during a Figure Skating Exhibition Gala on day fifteen of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on February 21 (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Expand

Liu will be joined by Olympic team gold and ice dance silver medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates, as well as Olympic team gold medalist Ilia Malinin.

Other cast members include Olympic team gold medalist Amber Glenn, Olympic team gold medalists Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea, Olympic silver medalist Isabeau Levito, Olympic team bronze medalist Jason Brown and 2026 Olympians Andrew Torgashev, Emily Chan and Spencer Howe.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 21: Ilia Malinin of Team United States performs a back flip in the Men's Single Skating routine during a Figure Skating Exhibition Gala on day fifteen of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Ice Skating Arena (Photo by Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images) Expand

Officials say additional skaters will be announced.

When is Stars on Ice coming to Seattle?

The 2026 Stifel Stars on Ice tour is coming to Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on May 23.

Timeline:

Other tour dates happening in Washington and Oregon:

May 21: Numerica Veterans Arena in Spokane, WA

May 22: Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, WA

May 23: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA

May 24: Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR

How much are tickets to the Stars on Ice tour?

Tickets to the Stars on Ice tour are available now and start at $30, with limited on-ice seating available. Organizers say there are group discounts available for parties of 10 or more.

For the latest show updates and ticket information, visit www.starsonice.com.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Stifel Stars on Ice 2026 Tour website.

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