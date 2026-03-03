Gorillaz bring 2026 tour to Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena this fall

The Brief Gorillaz will launch a 22-date North American arena tour Sept. 17 in Orlando, Florida, wrapping Oct. 31, 2026, at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. The announcement comes days after the band released its ninth studio album, The Mountain , on Feb. 27. Little Simz will join most tour dates, with Deltron 3030 appearing on all shows.



Gorillaz are going on tour for the first time in four years, with the run wrapping up in Seattle this fall.

The announcement comes just days after Gorillaz dropped their ninth studio album, The Mountain, on Feb. 27.

The group is bringing 22 arena dates across the U.S. and Canada beginning Sept. 17 in Orlando, Florida, and wrapping up in Seattle on Halloween 2026.

The band’s live production reflects more than 25 years of genre-defying innovation. Created by Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, the virtual group — featuring 2D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle and Russel Hobbs — has built a catalog that includes hits such as "Feel Good Inc.," "Clint Eastwood," "On Melancholy Hill," "DARE," and many others.

Gorillaz have achieved many awards, including the Jim Henson Creativity Honor, and were recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the planet’s "Most Successful Virtual Act."

When are Gorillaz coming to Seattle?

The Gorillaz North American tour wraps up at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on Oct. 31, 2026.

What artists will join the Gorillaz 2026 tour?

Gorillaz co-creator Damon Albarn will be joined onstage by the Gorillaz live band and some very special guest performers. Little Simz will join on the majority of the dates, with Deltron 3030 appearing on all shows.

Where are Gorillaz going to play on their 2026 tour?

Here's the full list of tour dates and locations:

• Thu Sep 17 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

• Fri Sep 18 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

• Sun Sep 20 — Atlanta, GA — Shaky Knees Festival

• Wed Sep 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

• Sat Sep 26 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

• Sun Sep 27 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

• Tue Sep 29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

• Thu Oct 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

• Sat Oct 03 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

• Sun Oct 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

• Tue Oct 06 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

• Wed Oct 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

• Thu Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center

• Thu Oct 15 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

• Fri Oct 16 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

• Sun Oct 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

• Tue Oct 20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

• Fri Oct 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

• Sat Oct 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

• Sun Oct 25 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

• Wed Oct 28 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

• Fri Oct 30 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

• Sat Oct 31 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Where to buy tickets to the Gorillaz 2026 tour?

According to organizers, tickets will first be available through a KONG Card presale beginning Wednesday, March 4, at 10 a.m. PT.

There will then be a Citi presale on March 4 at 12 p.m. PT until Thursday, March 5, at 7 a.m. PT.

An Artist Presale will begin March 6 at 10 a.m. PT. In order to secure Gorillaz Artist Presale tickets, fans must sign up on the Gorillaz Ticketmaster website by Thursday, March 5. There is no code needed.

The general on-sale will take place Monday, March 9, at 10 a.m. PT.

A variety of VIP packages and experiences will be offered for fans, including premium tickets, access to The Mountain Experience VIP Space and a Gorillaz tour tote bag filled with exclusive merchandise. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

For more information, visit www.gorillaz.com.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by Gorillaz.

