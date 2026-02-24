Serious injuries reported in crash involving school bus on I-5 near Marysville, WA

The Brief A two-vehicle crash involving a school bus blocked several lanes of northbound I-5 Tuesday morning near Marysville. Authorities reported serious injuries and a backup of about three miles. It's unclear how many people were injured or whether any students were on the bus.



A two-vehicle crash involving a school bus blocked multiple lanes of northbound Interstate 5 near Marysville on Tuesday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

What we know:

Trooper Kelsey Harding said the crash occurred near Dagmars at milepost 196 and involved a school bus and another vehicle.

Images from the scene show a school bus stopped along the left shoulder near a concrete barrier, with debris scattered across the roadway.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the HOV and left lanes on northbound I-5 just south of State Route 529, near milepost 197, remained blocked following the collision. Officials reported backups stretching about three miles.

"Incident Response, State Patrol and fire crews are on scene. Plan an alternate route or expect delays," WSDOT Traffic posted.

About 20 minutes later, Harding provided an update, saying, "Update now the two right lanes are open to traffic and tows have been called to remove the vehicles."

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many people were injured or whether any students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

There is no estimated time for all lanes to reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA man with suspended license arrested for driving through school crosswalk

Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party announces 2026 lineup

‘This is just cruel’: Harbor seal shot in head, now fighting to survive

Who could buy the Seattle Seahawks as franchise could sell for $8B

3.0 magnitude earthquake felt in Snohomish County, WA

Seattle unveils 2026 FIFA World Cup fan celebration sites

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.