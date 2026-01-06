High-speed chase ends in crash, four detained in Snohomish County, WA

The Brief Four people were taken into custody after a high-speed chase through Snohomish County ended in a crash early Tuesday morning. Washington State Patrol troopers attempted to stop the vehicle for speeding on northbound I-5 in Lynnwood before the driver fled. The chase ended after the driver crashed on an on-ramp, and all four occupants were detained following a K-9 search.



Four people are in custody after a police chase through Snohomish County ended in a crash Tuesday morning.

(Washington State Department of Transportation)

What we know:

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on northbound I-5 in Lynnwood around 3:30 a.m. Authorities said the driver was traveling 88 mph in a 60 mph zone.

Instead of pulling over, the driver led troopers on a chase through Marysville, which was captured on Washington State Department of Transportation cameras.

The driver eventually exited onto Marine Drive and attempted to merge onto southbound I-5, but crashed on the on-ramp.

Four people in the vehicle ran from the scene. One person was detained initially, and troopers brought a K-9 unit to search for the other three.

Around 6:30 a.m., the WSP announced that all four people had been detained.

(Washington State Department of Transportation)

What we don't know:

Further information about why the suspects led police on a chase was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol.

