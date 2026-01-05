Man shot, injured by 2 suspects in Renton
RENTON, Wash. - The Renton Police Department is searching for two suspects after a man was shot Monday afternoon.
Police said just before 5 p.m., a shooting occurred at the corner of Northeast 12th Street and Anacortes Avenue Northeast, just west of Hazen High School.
Officers located a male victim with non-life-threatening injuries. A search for two suspects in the shooting is underway.
The King County Sheriff's Office Guardian One helicopter is assisting in the search.
The public should expect a large police presence and avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Renton Police Department.