Man shot, injured by 2 suspects in Renton

The Brief Renton police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot Monday afternoon near Hazen High School. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at Northeast 12th Street and Anacortes Avenue Northeast; the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. A helicopter and heavy police presence are in the area as the search continues, and the suspects have not yet been found.



The Renton Police Department is searching for two suspects after a man was shot Monday afternoon.

Police said just before 5 p.m., a shooting occurred at the corner of Northeast 12th Street and Anacortes Avenue Northeast, just west of Hazen High School.

Officers located a male victim with non-life-threatening injuries. A search for two suspects in the shooting is underway.

The King County Sheriff's Office Guardian One helicopter is assisting in the search.

The public should expect a large police presence and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

