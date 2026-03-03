SeaPort Airlines beginning flights from Seattle's Boeing Field to Spokane's Felts Field

Western Washingtonians will soon have more options when flying between Seattle and Spokane as SeaPort Airlines announces new service between the two cities.

Timeline:

The airline will run daily routes between Seattle's Boeing Field and Spokane's Felts Field beginning on Mar. 9.

SeaPort Airlines CEO Kent Craford said the expansion comes at a time when the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is operating at such a busy level that passengers are looking for more options.

SeaPort plane at Boeing Field in Seattle (Source: SeaPort)

What they're saying:

"The Sea-Tac mega airport has outgrown short-hop travel in the Pacific Northwest. The solution is 100 years old, and it’s under our noses. It’s Boeing Field," Craford said.

He continued, saying Alaska Airlines' recent expansion into the global market, including a merger with Hawaiian Airlines and new flights to long-range destinations such as Tokyo, opens up the market for Pacific Northwest hopper travel.

The company reports a daily service schedule of 16 flights between Boeing Field and Portland. That will continue as they also increase service to Spokane beginning next week.

SeaPort plane at Boeing Field in Seattle (Source: SeaPort)

SeaPort will now offer two morning and two evening roundtrip flights per day between Boeing Field in Seattle (BFI) and Felts Field in Spokane (SFF).

More information on prices and ticketing for western Washingtonians on the move can be found on the Fly SeaPort Air site.

SeaPort plane at Boeing Field in Seattle (Source: SeaPort)

