Police arrest alleged DCYF escapee in North Seattle domestic violence call

Seattle police arrested an armed, seven-time convicted felon who reportedly escaped custody from a Washington Department of Children, Youth, and Families facility in January.

According to the police department, officers were called to a possible domestic violence disturbance near Third Ave NE and NE Northgate Way around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The 20-year-old suspect was identified in an active escape warrant from a DCYF facility, which an agency spokesperson later confirmed was the Twin Rivers Community Facility in Richland, Washington.

DCYF officials say the man "eloped" from Twin Rivers during a routine appointment at a nearby hospital. A spokesperson said the facility is minimum-security, allowing attendees to leave during the day for work, school or other programs.

Authorities say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and has felony convictions tied to several robberies.

Felon escapes from DCYF custody

What we know:

Officers spotted the suspect on Fifth Ave NE and NE 115th St and arrested him. They also seized a concealed firearm with a switch for automatic firing. They also recovered a second auto switch, $2,028 in cash and a black face mask.

Police say that, while in custody, the suspect purposely hurt himself while in the back of the patrol car. Fire department personnel treated his injuries, and then he was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Once treated, police booked the suspect into King County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful firearms and the previous escape warrant. Police also requested an additional charge for resisting arrest.

Officers met with the alleged domestic violence victim, who refused to talk to them and did not report any crimes.

