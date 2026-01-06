Top concerts coming to Seattle in 2026

The Brief Seattle’s biggest venues are set for a packed 2026 concert calendar, with major artists performing throughout the year. Headliners include Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Cardi B, Florence + The Machine, TWICE and Louis Tomlinson, among dozens of others. More shows are expected to be announced, with ticket sales already underway for many dates.



Some big-name artists are set to visit Seattle in 2026, with tickets on sale at the city's biggest venues.

Top artists like Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Louis Tomlinson and TWICE will stop in the Emerald City this year, with more performances yet to be announced.

Ed Sheeran performs onstage during iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Keep reading to see who's playing in Seattle in 2026.

January

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, G.A.S. – Jan. 9 @ The Crocodile

TWICE – Jan. 13, 14 @ Climate Pledge Arena

Dean Lewis – Jan 19. @ Showbox Sodo

Xavi – Jan. 22 @ Paramount Theatre

J.I.D – Jan. 27 @ Paramount Theatre

Timmy Trumpet – Jan. 31 @ Showbox Sodo

February

GHOST – Feb. 15 @ Climate Pledge Arena

Artemas w/ Isabel LaRosa – Fec. 20 @ Showbox Sodo

Cardi B – Feb. 22 @ Climate Pledge Arena

Hanumankind – Feb. 22 @ The Showbox

Ricardo Arjona – Feb. 24 @ Climate Pledge Arena

Snow Strippers – Fec. 28 @ Showbox Sodo

March

Zara Larsson w/ Amelia Moore – Mar. 1 @ Showbox Sodo

Ray Volpe – Mar. 7 @ WAMU Theater

Miguel – Mar. 9 @ WAMU Theater

Two Feet – Mar. 9 @ Neptune Theatre

yung kai – Mar. 12 @ Neumos

Silence Wang – Mar. 14 @ Climate Pledge Arena

Conan Gray – Mar. 16 @ Climate Pledge Arena

Mariah the Scientist – Mar. 21 @ Showbox Sodo

Ashnikko – Mar. 23 @ Showbox Sodo

Lauren Spencer Smith – Mar. 23 @ Moore Theatre

Calum Scott – Mar. 25 @ Moore Theatre

INZO – Mar. 28 @ WAMU Theater

Lamb Of God – Mar. 31 @ WAMU Theater

April

LANY – Apr. 1 @ WAMU Theater

Humbe – Apr. 1 @ Moore Theatre

FKA twigs – Apr. 2 @ WAMU Theater

RAYE – Apr. 3 @ WAMU Theater

Father John Misty – Apr. 3, 4 @ Paramount Theatre

bbno$ – Apr. 4 @ WAMU Theater

PinkPantheress – Apr. 14 @ WAMU Theater

Dancing With The Stars: Live! – Apr. 15 @ WAMU Theater

Bethel Music – Apr. 19 @ The Showbox

Hatsune Miku – Apr. 20 @ WAMU Theater

Yo-Yo Ma – Apr. 22 @ Meany Center for the Performing Arts

Josiah Queen – Apr. 23 @ Showbox Sodo

Treaty Oak Revival – Apr. 30 @ WAMU Theater

Patrick Wason – Apr. 30 @ Neptune Theatre

May

Levity – May 2 @ WAMU Theater

Mel Robbins – May 6 @ WAMU Theater

Puscifer – May 9 @ WAMU Theater

Florence + The Machine – May 12 @ Climate Pledge Arena

Demi Lovato – May 13 @ Climate Pledge Arena

Alex G – May 13, 14 @ Showbox Sodo

Carlos Vives – May 14 @ WAMU Theater

YUNGBLUD – May 15 @ WAMU Theater

Kettama – May 15 @ Showbox Sodo

The Paper Kites – May 21 @ Moore Theatre

June

Louis Tomlinson – Jun. 4 @ Climate Pledge Arena

Alex Warren – Jun. 13 @ Climate Pledge Arena

Natalia Lafourcade – Jun. 17 @ Paramount Theatre

July

5 Seconds of Summer – July 2 @ Climate Pledge Arena

Chance Peña – July 20 @ Moore Theatre

August

Ed Sheeran – Aug. 1 @ Lumen Field

Edén Muñoz – Aug. 1 @ Paramount Theatre

Megan Moroney – Aug. 2 @ Climate Pledge Arena

Meghan Trainor – Aug. 5 @ Climate Pledge Arena

September

John Val – Sep. 14 @ Lumen Field

October

Tyler Childers – Oct. 2 @ Climate Pledge Arena

The Neighborhood – Oct. 3 @ WAMU Theater

RUSH – Oct. 10, 12 @ Climate Pledge Arena

Doja Cat – Oct. 15 @ Climate Pledge Arena

Maná – Oct. 17 @ Climate Pledge Arena

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson talks homelessness, police tensions and World Cup countdown

Seattle leaders combat 'misinformation', say open-air drug use still means arrests

Here's everything to know about the 2026 Super Bowl

Seattle ranks as the best US city for keeping New Year's resolutions in 2026, data shows

WA trooper struck, injured in multi-car crash on SR 512

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.