Top concerts coming to Seattle in 2026
SEATTLE - Some big-name artists are set to visit Seattle in 2026, with tickets on sale at the city's biggest venues.
Top artists like Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Louis Tomlinson and TWICE will stop in the Emerald City this year, with more performances yet to be announced.
Ed Sheeran performs onstage during iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Keep reading to see who's playing in Seattle in 2026.
January
- Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, G.A.S. – Jan. 9 @ The Crocodile
- TWICE – Jan. 13, 14 @ Climate Pledge Arena
- Dean Lewis – Jan 19. @ Showbox Sodo
- Xavi – Jan. 22 @ Paramount Theatre
- J.I.D – Jan. 27 @ Paramount Theatre
- Timmy Trumpet – Jan. 31 @ Showbox Sodo
February
- GHOST – Feb. 15 @ Climate Pledge Arena
- Artemas w/ Isabel LaRosa – Fec. 20 @ Showbox Sodo
- Cardi B – Feb. 22 @ Climate Pledge Arena
- Hanumankind – Feb. 22 @ The Showbox
- Ricardo Arjona – Feb. 24 @ Climate Pledge Arena
- Snow Strippers – Fec. 28 @ Showbox Sodo
March
- Zara Larsson w/ Amelia Moore – Mar. 1 @ Showbox Sodo
- Ray Volpe – Mar. 7 @ WAMU Theater
- Miguel – Mar. 9 @ WAMU Theater
- Two Feet – Mar. 9 @ Neptune Theatre
- yung kai – Mar. 12 @ Neumos
- Silence Wang – Mar. 14 @ Climate Pledge Arena
- Conan Gray – Mar. 16 @ Climate Pledge Arena
- Mariah the Scientist – Mar. 21 @ Showbox Sodo
- Ashnikko – Mar. 23 @ Showbox Sodo
- Lauren Spencer Smith – Mar. 23 @ Moore Theatre
- Calum Scott – Mar. 25 @ Moore Theatre
- INZO – Mar. 28 @ WAMU Theater
- Lamb Of God – Mar. 31 @ WAMU Theater
April
- LANY – Apr. 1 @ WAMU Theater
- Humbe – Apr. 1 @ Moore Theatre
- FKA twigs – Apr. 2 @ WAMU Theater
- RAYE – Apr. 3 @ WAMU Theater
- Father John Misty – Apr. 3, 4 @ Paramount Theatre
- bbno$ – Apr. 4 @ WAMU Theater
- PinkPantheress – Apr. 14 @ WAMU Theater
- Dancing With The Stars: Live! – Apr. 15 @ WAMU Theater
- Bethel Music – Apr. 19 @ The Showbox
- Hatsune Miku – Apr. 20 @ WAMU Theater
- Yo-Yo Ma – Apr. 22 @ Meany Center for the Performing Arts
- Josiah Queen – Apr. 23 @ Showbox Sodo
- Treaty Oak Revival – Apr. 30 @ WAMU Theater
- Patrick Wason – Apr. 30 @ Neptune Theatre
May
- Levity – May 2 @ WAMU Theater
- Mel Robbins – May 6 @ WAMU Theater
- Puscifer – May 9 @ WAMU Theater
- Florence + The Machine – May 12 @ Climate Pledge Arena
- Demi Lovato – May 13 @ Climate Pledge Arena
- Alex G – May 13, 14 @ Showbox Sodo
- Carlos Vives – May 14 @ WAMU Theater
- YUNGBLUD – May 15 @ WAMU Theater
- Kettama – May 15 @ Showbox Sodo
- The Paper Kites – May 21 @ Moore Theatre
June
- Louis Tomlinson – Jun. 4 @ Climate Pledge Arena
- Alex Warren – Jun. 13 @ Climate Pledge Arena
- Natalia Lafourcade – Jun. 17 @ Paramount Theatre
July
- 5 Seconds of Summer – July 2 @ Climate Pledge Arena
- Chance Peña – July 20 @ Moore Theatre
August
- Ed Sheeran – Aug. 1 @ Lumen Field
- Edén Muñoz – Aug. 1 @ Paramount Theatre
- Megan Moroney – Aug. 2 @ Climate Pledge Arena
- Meghan Trainor – Aug. 5 @ Climate Pledge Arena
September
- John Val – Sep. 14 @ Lumen Field
October
- Tyler Childers – Oct. 2 @ Climate Pledge Arena
- The Neighborhood – Oct. 3 @ WAMU Theater
- RUSH – Oct. 10, 12 @ Climate Pledge Arena
- Doja Cat – Oct. 15 @ Climate Pledge Arena
- Maná – Oct. 17 @ Climate Pledge Arena
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
New Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson talks homelessness, police tensions and World Cup countdown
Seattle leaders combat 'misinformation', say open-air drug use still means arrests
Here's everything to know about the 2026 Super Bowl
Seattle ranks as the best US city for keeping New Year's resolutions in 2026, data shows
WA trooper struck, injured in multi-car crash on SR 512
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from Climate Pledge Arena, WAMU Theater, Showbox and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.