Favorite Seattle concerts coming in 2026

Performers from every corner of the music industry will descend on Seattle in 2026, and we have a list ready to go of when and where to start making your concert plans.

From Doja Cat at Climate Pledge to Ed Sheeran at Lumen Field and dozens of more artists at venues big and small across the greater-Seattle area, these are the concerts you can look forward to in 2026.

Crowds gather at Capitol Hill Block Party 2025

Artists playing western Washington concerts in 2026

Climate Pledge Arena

Jan. 13 – TWICE

Feb. 22 – Cardi B

Feb. 24 – Ricardo Arjona

Jun. 4 – Louis Tomlinson

Oct. 15 – Doja Cat

Lumen Field

Aug. 1 – Ed Sheeran

WAMU Theater

Apr. 3 – RAYE

Apr. 4 – bbno$

May 15 – YUNGBLUD

Showbox SODO

Jan. 19 – Dean Lewis

Feb 18 – Lights

Mar 1 – Zara Larsson with Amelia Moore

Mar 21 – Mariah the Scientist

Mar 23 – Ashnikko

Tractor Tavern

Jan 2-3. The Cave Singers (with guests)

Jan. 22 – Rattlesnake Milk

Jan. 24 – Rocky Votolato

Feb. 14 – Steve Forbert

Mar. 26 – Marissa Nadler

The Crocodile

Jan. 16-17 – Seattle Retro Fest

Feb. 14 – SPRINTS

Feb. 25 – Fox Stevenson

Mar. 25 – Mclusky

Apr. 2 – The Moss

Apr. 25 – Saxsquatch

May 19 – NewDad

