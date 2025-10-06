Favorite Seattle concerts coming in 2026
SEATTLE - Performers from every corner of the music industry will descend on Seattle in 2026, and we have a list ready to go of when and where to start making your concert plans.
From Doja Cat at Climate Pledge to Ed Sheeran at Lumen Field and dozens of more artists at venues big and small across the greater-Seattle area, these are the concerts you can look forward to in 2026.
Crowds gather at Capitol Hill Block Party 2025
Artists playing western Washington concerts in 2026
Climate Pledge Arena
- Jan. 13 – TWICE
- Feb. 22 – Cardi B
- Feb. 24 – Ricardo Arjona
- Jun. 4 – Louis Tomlinson
- Oct. 15 – Doja Cat
Lumen Field
- Aug. 1 – Ed Sheeran
WAMU Theater
- Apr. 3 – RAYE
- Apr. 4 – bbno$
- May 15 – YUNGBLUD
Showbox SODO
- Jan. 19 – Dean Lewis
- Feb 18 – Lights
- Mar 1 – Zara Larsson with Amelia Moore
- Mar 21 – Mariah the Scientist
- Mar 23 – Ashnikko
Tractor Tavern
- Jan 2-3. The Cave Singers (with guests)
- Jan. 22 – Rattlesnake Milk
- Jan. 24 – Rocky Votolato
- Feb. 14 – Steve Forbert
- Mar. 26 – Marissa Nadler
The Crocodile
- Jan. 16-17 – Seattle Retro Fest
- Feb. 14 – SPRINTS
- Feb. 25 – Fox Stevenson
- Mar. 25 – Mclusky
- Apr. 2 – The Moss
- Apr. 25 – Saxsquatch
- May 19 – NewDad
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Nobel Prize in medicine goes to 3 scientists, including one from Seattle
Mariners, Seahawks, Sounders draw nearly 200,000 fans in Seattle
Daylight saving time 2025: When will we 'fall back?'
Seattle fans pull a 'double feature,' watching Seahawks, Mariners all day
Seattle police arrest man for ramming family van, setting fire
'Maybe they're hungry': Seattle mayor's public safety comments spark online debate
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump's Portland troop deployment
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.