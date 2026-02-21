WSP trooper injured in DUI crash in Tacoma, WA

A trooper with the Washington State Patrol was injured on Saturday after a driver crashed into his patrol vehicle in Tacoma.

Timeline:

Around 1 a.m. on Feb. 21, Trooper Cameron Watts says troopers were responding to the scene of a crash at southbound I-5 and S. 72nd St. when someone in a sedan drove through the scene and hit a WSP patrol car.

The driver had swerved to use the shoulder of the highway as a travel lane, continuing southbound after hitting the trooper's vehicle, according to a statement from Trooper Watts on Saturday morning.

One suspect was arrested for driving under the influence, along with crimes related to the hit-and-run.

The trooper on scene sustained minor injuries while standing outside his vehicle as it was struck. He was capable enough after the crash to get into the vehicle and follow the suspect, says Trooper Watts.

