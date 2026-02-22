Seattle crowd marches on fourth anniversary of Russia-Ukraine war

Crowds of people gathered at the Pike Place Market in downtown Seattle on the fourth anniversary of the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

There was a march and rally on Sunday, marking four years since conflict broke out on Feb. 22, 2022. Organizers expected up to 1,000 people for the walk between Pike Place and Seattle Center's mural amphitheater.

The Ukraine Defense Support says some people who would normally show up and march may not today as "some are afraid of ICE and not attending this year."

Pro-Ukrainian demonstrators march in Seattle on the fourth anniversary of war between Russia and Ukraine

What they're saying:

"This year’s march and rally is especially important because Ukrainians are enduring the most bitter winter since russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022. Russia’s nearly constant bombing of Ukraine’s energy systems have left millions of Ukrainians with little to no electricity, gas or water as temperatures plummet well below freezing and, on some days, even below zero," said Marcia Jacobs, Communications and Media Director for UDS.

Pro-Ukrainian demonstrators march in Seattle on the fourth anniversary of war between Russia and Ukraine

The march began around 11:30 a.m. and ended at the Space Needle for a rally beginning at 1 p.m. Event organizers anticipated the proceedings to wrap up by 3 p.m.

Pro-Ukrainian demonstrators march in Seattle on the fourth anniversary of war between Russia and Ukraine

