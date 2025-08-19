Rapper J.I.D announces world tour with Seattle stop in November

The Brief Rapper J.I.D will perform at Seattle's WAMU Theater on November 8 as part of his world tour. The tour features 65 shows across four continents, with Young Nudy joining for U.S. dates. Tickets go on sale August 26, with presale starting August 22 via the J.I.D app.



Rapper J.I.D is coming to Seattle as part of his world tour, following the release of his album "God Does Like Ugly."

The East Atlanta-based artist will play at the WAMU Theater on November 8, marking his 13th stop of the tour.

via Naskademini

Special guest and fellow Atlanta rapper Young Nudy will join J.I.D on stage for all his U.S. tour dates.

J.I.D's "God Does Like World Tours" includes 65 different shows across four different continents. The tour kicks off October 15 in Virginia Beach, and ends in Perth, Australia in May.

Following the release of his 2015 debut EP "Dicaprio," J.I.D exploded on the hip-hop scene, gaining recognition for his smooth rapping style and high-profile collaborations. He signed with J. Cole's Dreamville Records in 2017, and continues to impress fans with each new album drop.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26, with an artist presale beginning on Friday, Aug. 22. The presale code and VIP packages are available on the J.I.D app, and tickets can also be purchased online.

The Source: Information in this story came from J.I.D and WAMU Theater.

