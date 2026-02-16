Seattle victim shocked after man convicted in attack is released months shy of 1-year sentence

The assault case involving Jibri Kambui has taken another surprising turn for victims and their families after he pleaded guilty to assaulting both a shop owner and his girlfriend in two separate attacks on Father's Day of last year.

Just a few days after apologizing in court during sentencing in King County court, he was released.

He is pictured in court below during his sentencing in early February.

His victims say even with time served since last June, the release was still four months shy of what they thought would be a full year in jail, starting from the time of his assault.

"I felt betrayed, I felt extremely unsafe," said Jennafah Dawn Singer, the Uncommon Cottage gift shop owner who survived the attack. She is pictured below.

Kambui was caught on video on June 15, 2025, attacking Singer outside her business in Queen Anne. He could be seen trying to gouge her eyes out before bystanders pulled him off her and police arrested him that day. Images of that video are pictured below.

"You just now attacked and tried to kill a stranger," said Singer.

The image below shows him grabbing her from behind, his fingers in her eyes.

Just before assaulting Singer, he also attacked his girlfriend, Sunshine Tracht, in their apartment, which was about a block away from Singer's business. That assault sent her to the hospital. The pictures of her injuries were so disturbing, we had to blur some of them before posting.

After prosecutors offered a plea deal for both assaults, Kambui took the deal and apologized in court at sentencing.

"Although I wasn’t aware of myself or my surroundings due to being on drugs and sleep-deprived, that is absolutely no excuse for my mistakes," said Kambui. "I’ve learned the hard way of how my actions can negatively affect others in various ways."

He also said he had experienced a lot of loss while behind bars in the King County Jail and said he'd wished he'd done things differently.

After his statements in court, Judge Ken Schubert sentenced Kambui to the "maximum", which victims thought was one year in jail under the plea deal.

"I am going to give you the maximum time to make use of in jail," said Judge Ken Schubert in court.

Court docs show the maximum that the state was asking for.

This judgment and sentencing document, signed by the judge on February 6th, also shows a 12-month sentence.

"Didn’t give time to fit the crime," said Singer.

Though the idea of a 12-month sentence felt too light to Singer, she never thought he'd be released well before that, and before the one-year anniversary of the attack and his arrest, which would be June 15, 2026.

However, she got a shocking text alert, pictured below, saying he was released on February 11th, which was four months earlier than she expected.

"He gave a year, and then three days later, our court system failed us, and they let him out," said Singer.

Jail records below show his date of release on February 11th.

"They let him out in 8 months instead of 1 year," said Singer. She is pictured below talking to the FOX 13 crew in front of the location of her former shop in Queen Anne.

She closed the shop at that location last year following the assault due in part to what she says is ongoing trauma from the attack.

FOX 13 reached out to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's office for more information on why Jibri was released months shy of serving what victims thought would be a maximum 12-month sentence.

Spokesperson Casey McNertney wrote back, referring us to the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention, or DAJD.

"In Washington, sentences and release dates are handled by the jails and Department of Corrections," he said.

When we contacted the DAJD, spokesperson Noah Haglund sent a statement that read:

"Jibri Kaquill Kambui was released on Feb. 11 because he had served his sentence. He had been in custody since June 15 of last year."

Haglund then referred us back to the prosecuting attorney's office for more information on the sentencing.

FOX 13 Seattle again reached out to the prosecutor's office by phone. They responded by once again saying that if someone is released, it is the DAJD's purview.

And also reached out to the DAJD once again Sunday by text and email asking why Kambui was released before serving what victims thought was a maximum of 12 months and as stated in court documents associated with the plea deal. As of Sunday night, FOX 13 is waiting to hear back.

Meantime, Singer feels it's been another slap in the face for victims.

"That man is walking the streets of Seattle now, and I feel really unsafe," said Singer.

Sunshine, the other victim in the assault case, died several months after the assault. The medical examiner determined her cause of death was alcoholic ketoacidosis, acute pancreatitis and chronic alcohol use.

Her mother, Kelly Tweedell, spoke on Sunshine's behalf in court.

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS ON FOX 13 SEATTLE

City of Seattle settles lawsuit over death of Jaahnavi Kandula

Some gift cards sold at Costco are now worthless

Seahawks Super Bowl parade: Video, highlights, more from downtown Seattle

Semi full of candy crashes on Highway 18 in Covington

Crowds climb, damage Seattle's historic pergola after Seahawks Super Bowl win

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.