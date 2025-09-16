Cardi B to hit Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena for Little Miss Drama Tour

The Brief Cardi B is embarking on her first tour in six years, with a Seattle stop on Feb. 22. The tour supports her new album, "Am I The Drama?", releasing on Sep. 19. Presale tickets are available Sep. 23, with general sales starting Sep. 25 at 10 a.m.



Superstar rapper Cardi B is visiting Seattle on her first tour in six years.

What To Know:

The Little Miss Drama Tour is stopping in over 30 cities, including a performance at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on Feb. 22.

This is Cardi B’s first full headline arena run, in support of her highly anticipated second studio album "Am I The Drama?," dropping Sep. 19.

Cardi B broke onto the scene in 2018 with her chart-topping, award-winning debut album "Invasion of Privacy." All 13 tracks on the record are certified Platinum, and the female rapper has previously received 10 GRAMMY nominations.

Seattle is the sixth stop of Cardi's Little Miss Drama Tour, which wraps up on April 17 in Atlanta.

How To Get Tickets:

Verizon customers and Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets on Sep. 23, available on the Citi Entertainment website and MyVerizon app. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sep. 25 at 10 a.m.

More information and general ticket purchases can be found on Cardi B's website.

