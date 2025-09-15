The shocking cost for a day at the Washington State Fair

The Brief Two adult admission tickets plus general parking cost $62 at the gate. Food and beverage costs can add up fast. Two meals and two drinks set us back $70. Ride and game tickets add on additional costs. Three rides for two people and one dart game totaled $60.



The Washington State Fair is one of the Pacific Northwest's most iconic summer traditions — but a fun day at the fair can come with a hefty price tag.

From parking and admission to indulging in fair food, rides and games, the costs add up fast. Simply put, it’s not cheap to "do the Puyallup."

So, how much does a day at the fair really cost? FOX 13 Seattle headed to Puyallup to find out — and the final total might surprise you.

Keep reading for a full breakdown of what we spent during one weekend visit.

Washington State Fair admission, parking costs

Getting Inside The Gates:

Let’s start with the basics: admission and parking.

If you’re heading to the Washington State Fair on a weekend, tickets at the gate will cost you $20 for adults (ages 13 and over), $17 for kids (ages 6–12) and seniors (65 and over), while children under five get in free. Buying online saves you a couple of bucks — weekend adult tickets online drop to $18.

For our visit, we grabbed tickets at the gate for $20 each, spending $40 total for two people.

Parking adds another layer to the cost. General parking is $22 on weekends; $15 Monday through Friday. VIP parking — located right across from the Gold Gate — is $50 per day and must be reserved online in advance. We went with general parking and paid the $22 fee.

A brisket and pulled pork meal with one side was $26 at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, Wash., on Sept. 13, 2025.

Washington State Fair food, drink costs

Once Inside:

Once inside the fairgrounds, food costs can add up fast.

Our lunch for two was a pricey splurge: a barbecue plate for $26 and chicken with fries for $21 — $47 just for the food. Drinks pushed the total even higher, with a Coke priced at $8 and a souvenir cup slushie at $15. In the end, lunch alone set us back a whopping $70.

To cut costs, consider skipping the pricey sodas and bringing a refillable water bottle from home. You can also take advantage of weekday value meals offered by select vendors — just $12 for an entrée and a side or drink, saving you 30-50% compared to regular menu prices. If you're going on a weekday, also look for the $8 smaller bites from select vendors.

A receipt showing that 54 ride and game tickets at the Washington State Fair cost $60. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Washington State Fair rides, games costs

By the numbers:

If you plan to hit the rides, be prepared — costs can climb fast.

Ride and game tickets are about $1.11 each if you buy the bigger bundle. A big price jump from 2024 when tickets were 60 cents each. A pack of 54 tickets will set you back $60 this year; 24 ride and game tickets will cost you $30.

With 54 tickets in hand, our first stop was the wooden roller coaster, which required 8 tickets per person. The Ferris wheel and ghost pirate ride were a bit cheaper at 6 tickets each. By the time we rode all three, we had almost used up our 54 tickets.

While some attractions only need a few tickets, many rides and games can feel pricey for what you get. For regular fairgoers or families planning a full day of thrills, the Dizzy Pass might be a better deal — $55 for unlimited rides in ThrillVille and SillyVille during select weekdays, plus two free games.

With a few tickets left, we tried our luck at a classic fair game: balloon darts. But at 5 tickets per dart — over $5 each — it was a quick and costly experience. One miss later, we decided not to go another round.

The Washington State Fair features a variety of rides, including the Classic Coaster.

Washington State Fair free admission days

The Washington State Fair offers several free admission days, and discounted prices for BECU members. If you're hoping to save a few bucks, be sure to plan your visit around one of these special days.

Final thoughts

A typical day at the Washington State Fair for a family of four, including admission, parking, some food and a few rides, can easily exceed $300.

After totaling up how much we spent, the cost for one weekend day at the Washington State Fair for two adults came to: $192 (not including tax). This is up from our weekend trip in 2024 which set us back $133.

For those looking to save, buying tickets online and taking advantage of free admission days and value meals can help manage costs.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle original reporting and The Washington State Fair website.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Pierce County Sheriff talks about controversial social media posts

Waymo robotaxis spotted in Seattle, Bellevue ahead of service launch

Seattle residents call for pause on Capitol Hill crisis care center

DOJ requests Washington's voter registration database

FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket lottery underway: What you need to know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.