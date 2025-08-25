WA State Fair: Everything to know in 2025

In its milestone 125th year, the Washington State Fair, recently ranked the third most popular in the country, is coming back this fall and we have all you need to know before you go including tickets, lineup, operating dates and more.

The celebratory year will feature new self-guided tours, a first-time opening day drone display, fireworks shows, animal contests, specialty food options, and live entertainment the fair is known for across the state.

When is the Washington State Fair?

The fair opens on Friday, Aug. 29 and will run through Sept. 21. However, the fairgrounds will be closed on Tuesdays, in addition to Sept. 3.

Scenes from the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, September 23, 2015. (Genna Martin, seattlepi.com) (Photo by GENNA MARTIN/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Hours of operation:

Labor Day Weekend (Opening Weekend, Aug. 29 - Sept. 1)

Friday: 10:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Saturday: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Sunday: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Monday: 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Post-Labor Day Hours (Sept. 2 - Sept. 21)

Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays: 10:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. (closed Wed., Sept. 3)

Tuesdays: CLOSED

Fridays: 10:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Sundays: 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

WA State Fair opening day shows and fireworks displays

Fair organizers report that on opening night, attendees will be treated to an all-new high-flying drone and fireworks show. They say there will be hundreds of drones in the display.

The drone show is a one-night-only affair, however the fireworks will blast off into the sky each dFridayuring the fair's 20-day run. Those shows will happen at 10 p.m.

Rides at the Washington State Fair are a highlight for many families. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Concerts at the fair

With 19 performances on the docket, there will be a wide range of options for music lovers hitting the fairgrounds this year. Acts include pop singers like Meghan Trainor and Khalid, to country singers like Jon Pardi and Darius Rucker to other big names like TOTO, Ludacris, AJR and more.

These tickets are an additional cost to the admission to the fair itself and individually listed under each artist on the WSF's Live Performance Lineup page.

The Washington State Fair Rodeo

There will be a slew of rodeo events to attend this year, including the rodeo breakfast, rodeo parade, PRCA Cinch Playoffs and, of course, the PRCA Cinch Finals.

More information on the full list of rodeo events can be found on the WSF Rodeo Page.

Food options at WSF

No table will be left unturned with the offerings available at this year's fair. In addition to classics like BBQ, ice cream, and fries there are many specialty options like Bao Box, Aurora's Autentica Comida Mexican, Mad Greek Gyros, bubble tea and more.

The full list of available vendors are on the WSF's Food Vendor Page.

Fairgoers line up for hot Fisher scones at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, Wash. (FOX 13 Seattle)

How much are state fair tickets?

Online tickets

Weekday prices:

$13: Children aged 6-12, and seniors aged 65 and up

$15: Attendees aged 13-64

Weekend prices:

$15: Children aged 6-12, and seniors aged 65 and up

$18: Attendees aged 13-64

At the gate tickets

Weekday prices:

$14: Children aged 6-12, and seniors aged 65 and up

$16: Attendees aged 13-64

Weekend prices:

$17: Children aged 6-12, and seniors aged 65 and up

$20: Attendees aged 13-64

Fair tickets are free for kids 5 and under.

Tickets are up for sale at the Washington State Fair tickets page.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Alaska Airlines to launch flights to London, Reykjavik from Seattle

PSE warns of power shutoffs as WA wildfires surge

Hundreds attend vigil for man shot, killed outside Seattle church

Titan disaster that killed 5 on way to Titanic was ‘preventable,’ Coast Guard says

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes addresses recent gun violence

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.