Washington State Fair ranks 3rd most popular state fair based on social media

The Washington State Fair in Puyallup ranks as the third most popular state fair on social media, according to a new analysis.

Research from the ticket comparison site SeatPick found that only the Minnesota and Texas state fairs generated more social media posts than Washington's. The ranking is based on a combined total of Instagram and TikTok posts using each fair's hashtag.

By the numbers:

With 391,551 posts, the Minnesota State Fair took the top spot. The State Fair of Texas came in second with 384,112 posts, followed by the Washington State Fair in third with 125,999 posts. The Iowa and North Carolina state fairs rounded out the top five.

Rides at the Washington State Fair are a highlight for many families. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The study also found regional trends, noting that fairs in the Midwest, in particular, consistently ranked high.

"When state fairs generate this level of social media excitement, it translates directly into ticket sales," said Gilad Zilberman, CEO of SeatPick. "This highlights how effective social media has become at driving real-world visitors to these beloved American traditions."

The Source: Information in this story came from research done bty seatpick.com.

