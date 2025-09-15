Jonas Brothers coming to Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena

It's almost time for the Jonas Brothers to bring the house down at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The boy band known for a slew of hits in the 2000s is on tour across the United States.

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas will head to Seattle on Monday, Sept. 22. It's one of the many Seattle-area concerts we're looking forward to this fall.

When is the Jonas Brothers concert in Seattle?

The start time for the "JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown" show is set for 7:30 p.m, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

How much are Jonas Brothers tickets?

Ticket prices range from about $50 to $200 as of this writing. Those numbers could change as more tickets are sold or more are put up for resale over the next week.

Does Climate Pledge Arena have a bag policy?

Yes. The arena's website says attendees are allowed to bring one clear bag that does not exceed 14″w x 14″h x 6″d in size or small clutches/purses/wallets that do not exceed 4″w x 6″h x 1.5″d in size. Selfie sticks and other items are also not permitted.

27 November 2008 - The Jonas Brothers perform at halftime of the Thanksgiving day game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas. The performance officially kicked off the 2008 Salvation Army Red Kettle Chr Expand

Can you bring water bottles into the Climate Pledge Arena?

Yes. Climate Pledge allows you to bring in reusable water bottles. They cannot exceed 32 ounces and must be empty upon entry.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas perform onstage during the Jonas Brothers: JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown tour kick off at Met Life Stadium on August 10, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Expand

The Source: Information in this story came from the Jonas Brothers Instagram and Climate Pledge Arena calendar page.

