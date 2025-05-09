WA native Benson Boone coming to Seattle for 'American Heart Tour'

The Brief Benson Boone is making a stop in Seattle for his next tour. His "American Heart World Tour" date will be at Climate Pledge Arena. Tickets are now on sale.



Washington native Benson Boone is making a return to the Evergreen State this fall.

What's next:

The "Beautiful Things" singer will perform at Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center on Oct. 5, 2025. His breakout song has garnered more than 2.1 billion streams on Spotify alone.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Benson Boone performs onstage at the 67th annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) Expand

Dig deeper:

"American Heart" is the name of both his latest single and tour. He hails from Monroe, Washington before finding initial fame through an American Idol stint.

The 22-year-old Grammy-nominated singer will take the stage at 8 p.m.

Featured article

The Source: Information for this story came from the Climate Pledge Arena's website.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New area code coming to Seattle area in June. What to know

WA's first In-N-Out gets closer to opening date

Trump, Carney quibble over buying Canada: ‘Never say never’

Dozens arrested after protests escalate at University of Washington in Seattle

Jury selection for Bryan Kohberger trial: What both sides will likely look out for

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.