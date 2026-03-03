All-new 'Forest Trailhead' exhibit opens May 1 at Woodland Park Zoo

Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo will unveil an all-new exhibit in a significant expansion to their current offerings to zoogoers.

The trailhead exhibit will focus on forests with canopy pathways, treetop views, and animals like red pandas and kangaroos.

On May 1, the zoo will officially open the exhibit to their guests. It includes a new 12,000 square foot building and an acre of outdoor areas to view.

What they're saying:

"Through the immersive forest exhibit and experiences in the wildlife and plant habitats of these ecosystems, guests will discover how to make simple, everyday choices as a consumer and a community member to help forests thrive," said Alejandro Grajal, Woodland Park Zoo President and CEO.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 18: In this handout provided by the Smithsonian National Zoo, a male red panda named Rusty is seen in his exhibit in the Smithsonian National Zoo on June 18, 2013 in Washington, DC. Rusty went missing on June 23, 2013 from the z Expand

What's inside the new Woodland Park Zoo building?

Staff members at the zoo say guests will be able to take a path down to the mid-level of the new building and find New Zealand parrots, in addition to the following:

A showcase of African, Asian and Australasian tree-dwelling reptiles and colorful amphibians, including:

Four-eyed turtle

Chinese crocodile lizard

Fiji banded iguana

Blue-legged mantella

Fish and invertebrates in mixed-species groups

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Mom of man killed at Seattle garage calls for change following nearby shooting

Man stabbed to death in Covington, WA

3 US service members killed, 5 seriously wounded as strikes continue against Iran

Seattle’s ‘Summer of Soccer’: Sound Transit adding late-night service

Man arrested for deadly Bellevue, WA hit-and-run, found in Port Townsend

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.