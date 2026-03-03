All-new 'Forest Trailhead' exhibit opens May 1 at Woodland Park Zoo
SEATTLE - Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo will unveil an all-new exhibit in a significant expansion to their current offerings to zoogoers.
The trailhead exhibit will focus on forests with canopy pathways, treetop views, and animals like red pandas and kangaroos.
On May 1, the zoo will officially open the exhibit to their guests. It includes a new 12,000 square foot building and an acre of outdoor areas to view.

"Through the immersive forest exhibit and experiences in the wildlife and plant habitats of these ecosystems, guests will discover how to make simple, everyday choices as a consumer and a community member to help forests thrive," said Alejandro Grajal, Woodland Park Zoo President and CEO.
What's inside the new Woodland Park Zoo building?
Staff members at the zoo say guests will be able to take a path down to the mid-level of the new building and find New Zealand parrots, in addition to the following:
A showcase of African, Asian and Australasian tree-dwelling reptiles and colorful amphibians, including:
- Four-eyed turtle
- Chinese crocodile lizard
- Fiji banded iguana
- Blue-legged mantella
- Fish and invertebrates in mixed-species groups
The Source: Information in this story came from the Woodland Park Zoo in a press release ahead of the exhibits official opening in May 2026.