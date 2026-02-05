Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo to transform Family Farm into new Wild Encounters area

The Brief Woodland Park Zoo will transform its Family Farm into Wild Encounters, a refreshed area focused on hands-on animal experiences. New features include a lorikeet walk-through aviary, Aldabra giant tortoises, and upgraded spaces for goats and other animals. The project will open in phases, beginning this summer, with additional expansions planned through 2027.



Woodland Park Zoo is planning a major transformation of its Family Farm, turning the longtime attraction into a refreshed area called Wild Encounters with new up-close animal experiences.

What we know:

The first phase of the project is scheduled to open this summer at the site of the current Family Farm. Zoo officials say the updated space will focus on hands-on learning and animal care experiences while modernizing aging facilities.

Wild Encounters is designed around the idea that "everyone cares like a keeper," with experiences intended to help guests connect with animals while allowing animals choice and flexibility in their habitats.

What they're saying:

"Our animal keepers are caretakers for wildlife, and everyone who feels a connection with animals can be inspired to care in their own ways too. Here we have an area that is great for making up-close connections but is outdated and in need of major upgrades," said Dr. Luis Neves, senior director of animal care at Woodland Park Zoo. "With a focus on refreshing the aging space with all new experiences and designing special programming, Wild Encounters will help children and families forge social and emotional connections with animals—important stepping stones to fostering empathy for all living things."

Dig deeper:

One of the first new features will be Lorikeet Landing, a paid walk-through aviary expected to open next spring. The exhibit will feature brightly colored lorikeets and lories, parrots native to the Indo-Pacific region that feed primarily on nectar and pollen. Guests will be able to offer small cups of nectar for close-up interactions inside the aviary.

Wild Encounters will also introduce Aldabra giant tortoises, a species new to Woodland Park Zoo. Two female tortoises, Mary, 23, and Elise, 15, will live in a newly built habitat with indoor and outdoor access. The zoo expects the tortoises to be viewable early this year once construction is complete.

The tortoises were rescued with the help of longtime zoo supporters Madeline and Geoff Haydon.

"We learned there was a private facility looking for a new home for their Aldabra tortoises. These gentle giants, who once were hunted to near extinction and are a Vulnerable species, needed a suitable and knowledgeable new home that could commit to them for the rest of their long and lengthy lives," said Madeline Haydon. "We were happy to facilitate this rescue and give them the opportunity to become ambassador animals for Woodland Park Zoo where they can encourage curiosity, compassion, and respect for wildlife for all who may never get a chance to visit them in their native habitat of Aldabra Island in the Seychelles."

The zoo’s free animal contact experience, formerly known as the Contact Area, will move to a nearby space and undergo upgrades. The updated area will continue to feature goats, with the possibility of additional species in the future, and will offer improved indoor and outdoor spaces for animal care and guest interaction.

Timeline:

A second phase of Wild Encounters is planned for 2027 and will bring the zoo’s ambassador animals into new, viewable habitats with rotating species and keeper-led programming.

Woodland Park Zoo plans to complete fundraising for the project by Dec. 31, 2026.

