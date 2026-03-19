Police seek WA woman accused of felony stalking, cyber harassment

The Brief 43-year-old Ingrid Johnson is wanted on a $150,000 nationwide warrant for felony stalking, cyber harassment, and making false statements to police. Prosecutors allege she waged a years-long campaign of harassment against her ex-husband, including death threats and false kidnapping reports to have him arrested. A judge labeled her a "vexatious litigant" for weaponizing AI-generated legal filings and meritless lawsuits against judges, police, and county officials.



Seattle Police are asking for the public's help to locate 43-year-old Ingrid Carolynn Johnson. King County prosecutors have charged her with felony stalking, felony cyber harassment and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.

The King County Superior court has issued a $150,000 nationwide felony warrant for her arrest.

Seattle Police believe Johnson is in the Anacortes area of Skagit County.

Dig deeper:

According to the court documents, "the defendant has been engaged in a longstanding campaign of court order violations and harassment of the victim arising from civil family law matters."

Between Sept. 4, 2020 and May 14, 2025, a temporary restraining order was issued, reissued and renewed several times against her, prohibiting her from contacting her ex-husband or their son.

Seattle Police say she has violated that protection order multiple times and attempted to get her ex-husband arrested by claiming he kidnapped her son, which is not true.

Ingrid Carolynn Johnson as seen in court documents. (FOX 13 Seattle)

"The defendant has repeatedly attempted to mislead law enforcement concerning court orders issued against her. The defendant has made false statements to law enforcement that there was a court order against the victim and the victim should be arrested for kidnapping their son," wrote prosecutors.

Prosecutors say her ex-husband was granted legal custody of their son and Johnson has, "two hours of supervised time each week, which she is not taking."

Prosecutors say she has repeatedly violated a protection order, sent numerous abusive texts and emails and, "engaged in escalating threats against the victim."

In one incident, police detailed a text message she allegedly sent that reads, "So I'll murder you today tonight yesterday I'll stab your f****** eyes out and I'll stalk you I'll stand outside your house with blender then stick your hand in it."

In the charging documents, prosecutors write, "The defendant's escalation to threats of violence and death indicates she is a risk to the victim and the community."

On June 19, 2025, an officer was dispatched to a report of a violation of the temporary restraining order. Her ex-husband told police that Johnson was sending texts to his phone with screenshots of his medical records and threatening him of exposing them on "Linkedin." The texts and screenshots were submitted for evidence.

Additionally, she is accused of abusive case filings, including motions and pleadings, sometimes multiple times in a single day or week.

"Ms. Johnson has used ChatGPT and AI to generate her pleadings, which appear to contain incorrect information, citations to the wrong statutes and case law, and incorrect interpretation of the law," wrote prosecutors.

On August 1, 2025, King County Superior Court Judge Monica Cary issued an "Order Restricting Abusive Litigation of Petitioner, Ingrid Johnson Amended Order."

In that order, the court found, "Ingrid Johnson is a vexatious litigant who has made more than idle threats against Respondent and/or his counsel: that she has engaged in a knowing, willful, and extensive pattern of abusive litigation and weaponization of the Court system against Respondent and/or his counsel, and that Respondent is entitled to entry of an order restricting Ms. Johnson's ability to file further abusive legal actions against him and/or his counsel."

Additionally, the court says she has filed cases against her ex-husband, multiple judicial officers including judges and staff, the police, multiple county employees and other elected officials. All of the matters were dismissed for lack of legal basis.

Detectives are asking the public to call 911 if they know where to find her.

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