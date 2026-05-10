Family of Kaylee Goncalves launches foundation for DNA-based crimes

Three-and-a-half years after the murders of four University of Idaho students, the family of Kaylee Goncalves is launching a foundation to help other families navigate the complexities of criminal investigations and private DNA testing.

The "Kaylee Goncalves Foundation," which operates under the name "Murder Has a Name," aims to provide funding for private lab DNA testing in cases where backlogs or lack of resources have stalled justice.

The initiative follows the July sentencing of Bryan Kohberger to life in prison for the deaths of Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.

The Goncalves family talks to the media after the Bryan Kohberger sentencing hearing on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (Drew Nash/AP Photo)

Funding investigative genetic genealogy

The Goncalves family emphasized that Investigative Genetic Genealogy (IGG) was critical in identifying their daughter's killer. However, they noted that thousands of older cases remain in a "queue" because the technology was unavailable during the initial investigations or is currently too expensive for families to access.

What they're saying:

"We want to bring life back to some of these cases and hope back to some of these families," said Kristi Goncalves, Kaylee’s mother. She noted that while the pain of loss remains, "not knowing is the worst battle."

Steve and Kristi Goncalves

Shifting the focus to victims

The foundation’s name, "Murder Has a Name," is a deliberate effort to keep the focus on victims rather than the perpetrators. Kristi Goncalves pointed out that while many people remember the names of famous serial killers, they often cannot name a single one of their victims.

"In our case, murder has a name and her name is Kaylee," she said.

Kaylee Goncalves

The family also expressed exhaustion over the sensationalism surrounding their daughter's case. Kristi described the pain of seeing the tragedy turned into online "conspiracy theories," noting that the "missing just gets harder and harder" as time passes.

"She was a force," Steve Goncalves said of his daughter. "She was a force that you couldn't ignore."

Empowering families in the legal system

Steve Goncalves described the foundation as a tool for families to "fight back" and move from "begging a prosecutor" to taking proactive steps in their own cases. By covering the "tab" for expensive private forensic testing, the foundation hopes to empower families who feel stuck in the justice system.

The family is currently working with former prosecutors, law enforcement, and a former attorney general to finalize the application process. While the foundation is presently in the fundraising stage, the family expects applications to open to the public within the next few months.

The victims of Nov. 13 University of Idaho massacre, from left to right: Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen. (Instagram @xanakernodle / @maddiemogen / @kayleegoncalves)

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