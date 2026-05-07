3 names emerge as potential Seattle Seahawks buyers

The Brief Investors Aditya Mittal, Wyc Grousbeck, and billionaire Vinod Khosla have emerged as potential bidders for the Seattle Seahawks, according to reports from Sportico . Mittal and Grousbeck, both tied to the Boston Celtics, reportedly submitted a joint letter of interest to the investment group handling the potential sale. While purchased for $194 million in 1997, the franchise is now estimated to be worth between $6 billion and $8 billion.



Rumors are swirling about potential new owners for the Seattle Seahawks, and three names have emerged from all the noise.

A report from Sportico says Aditya Mittal and Wyc Grousbeck, investors of the Boston Celtics, are "preparing a bid" for the Hawks, according to their sources.

Another report published later on Thursday identified San Francisco 49ers investor Vinod Khosla as another buyer to prepare a bid.

According to the sports journal, Mittal and Grousbeck's were the only signatures on a letter of interest submitted to Allen & Company, the investment group brought aboard to handle the sale of the Seahawks.

Who is Aditya Mittal?

According to Sportico, Mittal is a member of one of the wealthiest families in India, and contributed $1 billion to the Boston Celtics takeover in 2025. This investment was Mittal's first major move into U.S. sports, the sports journal notes.

Mittal currently lives in London, so Grousbeck would live part-time in Seattle to operate the franchise, Sportico writes.

Who is Wyc Grousbeck?

Grousbeck is the former lead owner and Governor of the Boston Celtics, heading the organization from 2002–2025. He now serves as co-lead owner and CEO of the team along with William Chisholm.

Who is Vinod Khosla?

Khosla is a billionaire technology venture capitalist who co-founded Sun Microsystems in 1982. His venture capital firm, Khosla Ventures, was an early investor in Square, DoorDash and InstaCart.

Sources told Sportico that Kohsla submitted his own letter of interest to Allen & Company, though details are limited.

How much are the Seattle Seahawks worth?

Paul Allen purchased the Seahawks in 1997 for $194 million. The Denver Broncos were sold in 2022 for $4.65 billion, and the Washington Commanders were sold in 2023 for $6.05 billion. Assuming the Seahawks have a similar value to these teams should they be sold, that means the team has appreciated in value nearly 24 times the original amount in the 25 years since the sale. It is entirely possible the team could be worth well over $6 billion by then.

Sportico values the Seahawks at $6.59 billion, the 14th-most valuable in the league. One team executive told ESPN the team could net $7–8 billion.

According to ESPN, a spokesperson for the NFL declined to comment, and the Seahawks also declined to comment.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Humane Society dog kills family pet at Tacoma Marathon, shelter apologizes

'Arrest me': Seattle man critiques city’s homelessness response

Fin whale found dead on WA's Samish Island

Boater appeared passed out before crashing into rocks in Steilacoom

Spokane, WA woman chases child on sidewalk with car: video

Woman faces long road to recovery after Lime bike crash on Seattle's Aurora Avenue

Covington, WA homicide suspect Kyle Cathcart in custody. Here’s what we know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.