Man arrested for kidnapping pregnant girlfriend in Parkland, WA

The Brief A 29-year-old man was arrested in Pierce County, accused of kidnapping and assaulting his pregnant girlfriend. Prosecutors say he has a history of violence against the victim and was released from prison just six months ago. He faces multiple felony charges and his bail was set at $75,000.



Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 29-year-old man this week after he allegedly kidnapped and assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in a Parkland neighborhood.

What we know:

Randy Smith is charged with kidnapping, assault, and violation of a court order. Prosecutors noted that Smith was released from prison only six months ago after serving two years for a previous attack on the same woman.

The arrest followed a report from a witness who observed Smith attempting to kidnap the victim. Body camera footage obtained by investigators shows deputies locating the suspect in a Parkland neighborhood.

"We knew that something was wrong. We knew we had a female that needed help," said Deputy Carly Cappetto of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

A History of Domestic Violence

Court documents reveal a pattern of escalating violence. Smith, who was released from prison in November, is the father of the victim’s children. The victim is also four months pregnant with Smith's child.

The victim holds an active domestic violence protection order against him. Despite this, investigators say Smith went to the victim’s home last month and attacked her with a hammer.

Mom at the scene of the crime

During the investigation into the hammer attack, documents identified Smith’s mother as the individual driving the vehicle.

Investigators stated that Smith’s mother was also present during Tuesday’s kidnapping incident.

Body camera video shows Smith calling for his mom during the arrest.

Charges

Smith is charged with a series of crimes from Tuesday's incident:

First-degree kidnapping

Felony violation of a court order — assault (2 counts)

Felony violation of a court order (2 counts)

Second-degree assault

Fourth-degree assault

The prosecutor's office requested bail be set at $100,000. However, the judge decided to set bail at $75,000.

Investigators said another woman attempted to flee the scene during the arrest. Deputies caught up to that woman, but did not arrest her, and she has not been charged with any crimes.

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