Woman faces long road to recovery after Lime bike crash on Seattle's Aurora Avenue

The Brief A young woman remains hospitalized after a Lime bike crash in Seattle that left her with a traumatic brain injury. She and a friend were hit by a truck on Aurora Avenue after taking a wrong turn early April 20. Her family says she faces a long recovery and mounting medical costs, and has launched a fundraiser for support.



Weeks after a serious crash on a Lime bike in Seattle, a young woman remains in the hospital with a long road to recovery.

Leiloni Twinn and a friend were both riding a Lime bike when they took a wrong turn onto Aurora Avenue and were hit by a truck. Her family says she's now able to talk, but is struggling with a traumatic brain injury.

The backstory:

It happened in Queen Anne on April 20 at around 4 a.m., after Twinn and her friend spent a day in the city. She and her friend turned off Roy Street onto a busy section of Aurora Avenue, where they may not have seen the barrier in the dark.

Police in Seattle respond to Lime bike crash on Apr. 20, 2026

Because the two were from Tacoma, the family believes they weren't familiar with the area. The two were ultimately struck by a truck while on the bike, sending both to the hospital with critical injuries. Twinn was unconscious for more than a week.

What they're saying:

"It’s exhausting, scary and your worst nightmare comes true, the thing you don’t want to happen," said Rhonda Twinn, Leiloni's mother.

Fortunately, the driver who hit them stayed to help.

"The guy got out of his truck and pulled her out and gave her CPR, so I’m grateful for that because he saved her life," said Roger Pranger, Leiloni's father.

Leiloni Twinn undergoing treatment at the Harborview Medical Center.

Leiloni's injuries include brain bleeding and swelling, and multiple broken bones. Family members say she's having trouble remembering what happened, and sometimes speaks almost in a childlike state due to her injuries.

"Her eye socket here is fractured," Pranger said. "They couldn’t even give us an answer if she was going to make it or not."

When Roger Pranger had heart surgery in September, his daughter helped look after him.

"I had my open heart surgery and she took a few days off to take care of me," Pranger said.

Now, after the near-fatal crash in late April, it's his turn to look after her.

"When she first opened her eyes and came to, it was like, after the first couple words she mumbled, a few hours later, all she was worried about was my heart," Pranger said. "She didn’t know where she was, all she was worried about was me and how I’m doing."

Family members have started an online fundraiser to help with what will eventually be ongoing therapy and medical expenses. They say they had to take time off work and will later have to fit their house for a wheelchair.

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