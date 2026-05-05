The Brief NOAA officials confirmed Tuesday that a fin whale died after being found stranded near Samish Island, marking the first recorded fatality of the species in Washington this year. While fin whale strandings are considered rare for Puget Sound, the state is currently experiencing a significant surge in whale mortality, including a record-breaking 16 gray whale deaths in April alone. Researchers from the Cascadia Research Collective and NOAA are investigating environmental factors such as shifting feeding habits and coastal currents to determine the causes behind these high mortality rates.



National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials confirmed Tuesday that a fin whale found offshore near Samish Island has died.

The whale was discovered in the Gravely Beach area, positioned close to the shoreline. This marks the first recorded fin whale death in Washington state this year, according to agency records.

Fin whale found dead on Samish Island.

Rare stranding for Puget Sound

The discovery followed a report to the West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network. Responders were dispatched to the site immediately after the notification.

While officials noted that several fin whales have been found stranded in Puget Sound over the years, such events remain unusual for the area. The fin whale is the second-largest whale species in the world, surpassed in size only by the blue whale.

Mortality Trends in Washington Waters

While this is the first fin whale fatality of the year, Washington has seen a significant surge in other whale deaths. So far this year, 17 gray whales have been found dead across the state.

The majority of these deaths occurred in April, which saw a record-breaking 16 gray whale fatalities. This is the highest monthly total recorded in recent decades, surpassing previous peaks in 1999 and 2019.

Research, environmental factors

Scientists from the Cascadia Research Collective are investigating the high mortality rates, particularly near Grays Harbor. Researchers believe the current gray whale population is roughly half of what it was in 2019.

Experts are looking into several environmental factors that could contribute to the strandings, including:

Currents and topography: Strong in-and-out currents and shallow coastal gradients can push deceased or struggling whales toward the shore.

Feeding habits: Desperate whales may be exploring new feeding areas with soft bottoms, leading them into shallower, more dangerous waters.

NOAA and its partners continue to monitor the Samish Island site as they gather data on the fin whale's cause of death.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Students, security guard stabbed at Foss High School in Tacoma, WA

Tacoma, WA police seek owner of 363 Hot Wheels cars found in trash bag

White supremacist gang founder gets life for 'vicious' 2023 killings

Marysville Police investigate homicide after woman’s body found in trash

Meteor lights up the night sky over western Washington and British Columbia

Shots fired near Seattle mayor Katie Wilson's press conference

Nearly 50 Pierce County, WA businesses shut down following fire safety inspections

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.