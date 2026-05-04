Why do WA gray whales keep stranding? 17th found dead near Grays Harbor

The Brief A 17th gray whale was found dead on a remote Grays Harbor island, following a record-breaking April where 16 whales died—the highest monthly total in decades. Researchers are investigating why deaths are clustering around Grays Harbor, citing potential factors like strong currents, shallow coastal gradients, and whales exploring new feeding areas out of desperation. The surge in strandings comes at a critical time for the species, as the overall gray whale population is estimated to be only half of what it was in 2019.



A 17th gray whale was discovered dead on a remote Grays Harbor island, raising the death toll and marking the first death reported in May.

The discovery comes after what scientists at Cascadia Research described as an unusually high mortality event in April, when 16 gray whales were found dead.

April deaths surpassed previous records

By the numbers:

According to Cascadia Research, the 16 gray whale deaths recorded in April marked the highest April total in recent decades.

The last time numbers came close was in April 2019, when 11 gray whales were found dead. Before that, the previous record was in April 1999, when 10 were recorded.

The overall gray whale population is believed to be about half of what it was in 2019.

A beached gray whale in Grays Harbor County. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Why Grays Harbor?

Three of the 16 whales that stranded in April were discovered along the same short stretch of beach in Ocean Shores. Discoveries reported between the Taurus Beach Approach and the Butterclam Beach Approach, a relatively short span of beach on the south end of the peninsula.

Others were found farther south in Willapa Bay and closer to Westport.

The cluster is raising questions about why more deceased gray whales are being found in this part of the coast rather than farther north.

Research biologist John Calambokidis with the Cascadia Research Collective said the area around Grays Harbor is the most active stranding area for gray whales.

Calambokidis said there are several factors that may explain that, including strong in-and-out currents and a shallow gradient that causes waves to break farther offshore, pushing things toward shore.

He also said desperate whales may be exploring a new feeding area with a soft bottom.

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