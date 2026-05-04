Man struck, killed on I-405 in Bothell, WA after leaving car

The Brief A 41-year-old Everett man was killed in a Monday morning crash on Interstate 405 in Bothell. Troopers say the man ran across northbound lanes after exiting a car stopped on the shoulder and was struck by another vehicle. The roadway was closed for more than three hours as the Washington State Patrol investigated.



Troopers are investigating a Monday morning crash in Bothell that killed a 41-year-old Everett man.

What we know:

According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash happened on northbound Interstate 405 south of Northeast 160th Street just before 5 a.m.

Investigators said a car was stopped on the left shoulder of I-405, and a passenger got out and ran across the northbound lanes. Another vehicle struck him as he was crossing the roadway.

Authorities said the roadway was blocked for three hours and 16 minutes.

What we don't know:

Further information has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol.

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