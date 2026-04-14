Snohomish County stabbing suspect said he was 'sent by Jesus'

The Brief A Snohomish County man is accused of forcing his way into a South Everett townhome and stabbing a mother and her 18-year-old daughter while reportedly claiming he was "sent by Jesus." The suspect, described as a "friend of a friend," was eventually restrained in a chokehold by the victims' 22-year-old relative until deputies arrived and recovered a bloody knife at the scene. Currently held on $1 million bail for assault and burglary, Wohlleben missed his Tuesday court hearing and is now expected to appear before a judge on Wednesday afternoon.



New court documents paint a frightening picture as a man accused of stabbing two people in a South Everett townhome forced his way inside.

The documents said he told the victims he was "sent by Jesus" and was the "right hand of Jesus" during the incident.

FOX 13 News also obtained new Ring video from a neighbor that investigators said they're looking into, possibly showing the suspect minutes before.

The suspect was set to appear in Snohomish County court on Tuesday, but did not show up for the hearing.

The backstory:

It's been a day since two people were stabbed in a South Everett townhome, and Gabriel Hardwick, the boyfriend of one of the victims, wants answers.

Snohomish County deputies said the 20-year-old suspect forced his way inside with a knife.

"Honestly, I think he was coming here for me, but I don't really know why," Hardwick said.

He described the suspect as an on-and-off friend for years.

New Ring video obtained by FOX 13 News from a neighbor in the Ormonde Gate community shows a man walking nearby minutes before the stabbings took place at about 9:00 a.m. on Monday.

Officials said his clothes appear consistent with the suspect's, and they are looking into the video.

New documents take us inside the crime scene.

The scene of a stabbing at an Everett, WA townhome. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Stabbing suspect claims he was ‘sent by Jesus’

Dig deeper:

An affidavit shows the 45-year-old mother was in the garage, one daughter was upstairs, and another was downstairs to answer the door after loud banging.

The suspect, described as a "friend of a friend" who'd been there before, was waiting.

As soon as the door opened, investigators said the suspect pushed his way inside, headed upstairs toward the bedrooms and a closet with a knife.

Investigators said he claimed he was "sent by Jesus" and one of the victims said he had a weird look at the door.

"The last time I hung out with him, he was playing around with a knife. Like, he was going like this in front of me, and I just kind of backed [away], yeah," Hardwick said.

Deputies said one of the victims tried to stop him.

Documents show the suspect slipped away and started stabbing the mother and 18-year-old daughter before the 22-year-old daughter wrangled him to the floor in a chokehold.

"The only time he's ever came here was when I was here. So, I don't know," Hardwick said.

Officials said the two who were stabbed tried to leave for a hospital, but first responders arrived to help.

Deputies arrested the suspect for assault and burglary.

He's now expected in court Wednesday afternoon and booked on $1 million bail.

Snohomish County deputies said while executing their search warrant at the home, they found an automatic extender knife covered in wet blood in a boot downstairs. They said that's where one of the victims put it while the suspect was incapacitated.

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