Everett, WA home invasion leaves three stabbed, two in critical condition

The Brief Three people were stabbed at a home in Everett on Monday morning, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say a 24-year-old man forced his way inside after knocking and allegedly attacked multiple people before residents detained him. Two victims were hospitalized in critical condition, and the investigation remains ongoing.



Police are investigating after three people were stabbed at a home in Everett Monday morning.

(FOX 13's Dan Griffin)

What they're saying:

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), deputies responded to a reported burglary near 112th Street Southwest and SR-99 just after 9 a.m.

Authorities said that a known 24-year-old man arrived at the home, knocked on the door and forced his way inside after receiving no response. He allegedly began stabbing multiple people after getting inside.

SCSO said the residents were able to detain the suspect until deputies arrived at the scene.

Deputies say there were three victims, and two of them were taken to Providence Medical Center in critical condition.

This is a developing story as the investigation remains active.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

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