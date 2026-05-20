J.P. Crawford open to playing third base for Seattle Mariners

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J.P. Crawford has told the Seattle Mariners he's open to a move to third base and took grounders at the position ahead of Wednesday's series finale with the Chicago White Sox.

"I want to be a Mariner for life and I think that's the best way to do it," Crawford said Wednesday afternoon. "And just always being open to helping the team win."

Crawford understands the writing on the wall with top prospect Colt Emerson making his major league debut on Sunday. Emerson is Seattle's shortstop of the future. And Crawford – the longest-tenured Mariner on the roster – is in his final year under contract with the team.

It doesn't take a genius to understand the path ahead.

Manager Dan Wilson said prior to Wednesday's game that they were going to give Crawford a look at third base to see what that could potentially look like moving forward.

"Something we're looking at, and we'll see how it goes," Wilson said.

"J.P., like we've talked about, is a selfless player, and he'll go wherever anybody needs him to go. And so, again, just like I said, it's a chance to take a look at things over there and look at a different spot."

Crawford was scratched from Wednesday's series finale with the White Sox due to lingering soreness from a pair of bruises on his arm from getting hit by pitches in back-to-back games on Sunday and Monday.

"Right in the same spot. I tried to throw. Was trying to make some throws, and it didn't feel so good. But, hopefully with this off day coming up, I'll be back out there," Crawford said.

Crawford had been scheduled to play shortstop, but Emerson handled the position with Patrick Wisdom inserted at third base with Crawford unavailable.

Crawford has known about Emerson's presence in the organization and his fast ascent through the team's minor league system. Though not a part of the roster, Emerson was a part of the team's taxi squad throughout the playoffs last season and took part in scrimmages with the team at T-Mobile Park as they prepared for their opening series with the Detroit Tigers.

The 20-year-old Emerson signed the largest contract ever given to a player yet to make his MLB debut in March, signing an eight-year extension worth a reported $95 million with a club option for a ninth season.

Crawford had a conversation with his agent about the possibility of trying third base and letting the team know about his willingness to give it a shot.

"We had a good conversation and seen a lot more positive thoughts about it. So, why not give it a try?" Crawford said.

Crawford won a Gold Glove at shortstop in 2020, but his defensive play this season hasn't been stellar. He's made just three errors, but defensive analytics in Outs Above Average and Defensive Runs Saved aren't glowing.

However, he's still been a highly-productive offensive player for Seattle this year, ranking second on the team in on-base percentage (.358, behind Randy Arozarena), and third in on-base-plus-slugging (.722, behind Arozarena and Julio Rodríguez). For a team scuffling with Cal Raleigh on the injured list, Crawford needs to be in the lineup.

It's not the first time Crawford has ever been at third base. He played the spot in around 25 games over his first two seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2017-18.

When asked about his pregame work on Wednesday, Crawford said: "It was fun. I came up as a third baseman in Philadelphia, and I really liked it over there."

Anything different about playing third as opposed to shortstop?

"Nah, just catch the ball, throw the ball. You're just in a new spot. That's really all there is to it," he said.

Crawford has sung the praises of former Mariners Kyle Seager and Dee Gordon for making him feel welcome in Seattle after coming over in a trade in December 2018. That was something he felt he didn't have during his time with the Phillies.

"And I made a promise to myself to be like them," Crawford said.

So when Emerson hit his first career home run in the eighth inning of Monday night's 6-1 win over the White Sox, it was Crawford that was the first one out of dugout to celebrate, bringing him the team's home run trident. He was also the one to douse the rookie in Gatorade during his post-game interview on the field with Ryan Rowland-Smith.

"I was super happy for him," Crawford said. "I was really hyped up for him. There's no better feeling than that, getting the first one out of the way, especially it being a homer. You got two things out of the way in one swing, so kudos to him. And yeah, just wanted to be there for him. We're all on the same team, have the same goal, and that's to win the World Series. And, the sooner he can get comfy here, the better."

Crawford still may not see game action at third base. The idea is in its exploratory phase with Crawford set to get more work prior to games at the spot. That he's willing to give it a shot at all shows exactly the type of teammate Crawford has been during his eight years with the Mariners.

It could also be the only path for him to remain in Seattle beyond the 2026 season.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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