Mariners Notebook: Bryce Miller to start Tuesday, Robinson Ortiz promoted

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The Brief The Seattle Mariners announced that Bryce Miller will start Tuesday's game with Luis Castillo set to follow in a relief role. The Mariners made five roster moves on Monday, including calling up left-handed pitcher Robinson Ortiz from Triple-A Tacoma and activated infielder Patrick Wisdom from the 10-day injured list. Right-handed reliever Domingo González and infielder Leo Rivas were optioned to Triple-A Tacoma, and outfielder Brennan Davis was signed to the team's 40-man roster. He remains with the Rainiers in Triple-A.



The Seattle Mariners announced that Bryce Miller will start Tuesday's game with Luis Castillo set to follow in a relief role.

Additionally, the team made a handful of roster moves ahead of Monday night's contest with the Chicago White Sox.

With all six of Seattle's starting pitchers healthy, the Mariners are attempting to solve the problem with a bit of a unique twist. Miller – who made his first start of the season in Houston last Wednesday – will open Tuesday's game against Chicago. Castillo will then enter the game out of the bullpen at some point to throw multiple innings as well.

The Mariners will likely want Castillo to start an inning cleanly and not replace Miller mid-inning, which could lead to a reliever bridging the gap between the two if Miller runs into trouble.

"Yeah, you could certainly and that's something that we'll look at during the game and see how it rolls," manager Dan Wilson said. "This is something that's new to all of us and we'll kind of learn as we go, but I think certainly that's an option that's out there as well."

Castillo has been a starter the entirety of his career in the majors, though he did make one relief appearance in the playoffs for Seattle in their 15-inning win over the Detroit Tigers in Game 5. Castillo earned the win in relief. Castillo pitched 1 ⅓ innings after replacing Eduard Bazardo with two out in the 14th inning.

"As a starter, you know exactly when the game's starting," Wilson said. "With Luis, you're going to know maybe an inning that you're going to go into, but you're not going to know exactly what time that's going to be. So just gauging the warm-up, gauging all the pregame stuff that he does, I think, will be a big adjustment. Starters are very routine oriented, so that's going to be something that's going to be a huge adjustment.

"I think it's all going to be a little strange to him, but just appreciate the way The Rock has taken this and looking forward to seeing what he can do."

Robinson Ortiz called up, Patrick Wisdom activated from IL

The Mariners made five roster moves on Monday, including calling up left-handed pitcher Robinson Ortiz from Triple-A Tacoma and activated infielder Patrick Wisdom from the 10-day injured list.

Additionally, right-handed reliever Domingo González and infielder Leo Rivas were optioned to Triple-A Tacoma, and outfielder Brennan Davis was signed to the team's 40-man roster. He remains with the Rainiers in Triple-A.

Ortiz, 26, will make his MLB debut with his first appearance. He has a 1.69 ERA with 12 walks and 18 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched over 15 appearances with Tacoma this season.

Wisdom, 34, has been on the injured list since April 20 with a left oblique strain. He appeared in eight games with Tacoma on a rehab assignment, batting .304 with three home runs, a double, a triple, five walks and six RBI.

González, 26, made his debut on May 12 in Houston and has made four appearances with Seattle, throwing 5 ⅔ innings with three walks and five strikeouts without allowing a run. But after throwing 2/ ⅔ innings over the last two games, the Mariners need another fresh arm in Oritz.

Rivas, 28, has really struggled offensively this season as a relief option at shortstop and third base when J.P. Crawford and Brendan Donovan were out of action. Rivas is batting just .131 with two double and a triple this year.

Davis, 26, has appeared in 38 games for Tacoma this season, batting .281 with eight home runs, 12 doubles, 20 walks and 27 RBI.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Mariners and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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