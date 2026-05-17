Seattle Mariners call up top prospect Colt Emerson

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The Brief The Mariners have promoted top prospect Colt Emerson to the majors and he'll make his debut Sunday afternoon against the San Diego Padres. Emerson is in the lineup at third base and will bat ninth and wear No. 4. Brendan Donovan was placed back on the 10-day injured list due to a left groin strain to open a roster spot for Emerson's promotion.



The Seattle Mariners have promoted top prospect Colt Emerson to the majors and he'll make his debut Sunday afternoon against the San Diego Padres.

Emerson is in the lineup at third base and will bat ninth and wear No. 4.

Brendan Donovan was placed back on the 10-day injured list due to a left groin strain to open a roster spot for Emerson's promotion.

Emerson, 20, was pulled from the lineup for the Tacoma Rainiers ahead of their 1:35 p.m. game against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and told to head to T-Mobile Park instead.

Emerson has appeared in 38 games with Triple-A Tacoma this season, batting .255 with seven home runs, eight doubles, and a triple with 26 RBI, 17 walks and 46 strikeouts. Througout his minor league career, Emerson has played in 262 career games, posting a .282 average with 29 home runs, 63 doubles and eight triples with 154 RBI, 155 walks and 229 strikeouts.

The move comes after Donovan was scratched from the lineup prior to Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Padres. Donovan has been dealing with a groin issue that is a complication from offseason sports hernia surgery.

At 20 years and 301 days old, Emerson will be the youngest player to make their debut with Seattle since Félix Hernández on Aug. 4, 2005 (19 years, 118 days). He will also be the 2nd youngest player to make their MLB debut this season, behind Konnor Griffin of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

While Emerson is likely the shortstop of the future for the Mariners, he has also played games at third base and second base. He's the No. 6 prospect in all of MLB via MLB Pipeline, and No. 3 prospect per Baseball America.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Mariners and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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