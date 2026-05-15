Seattle Mariners not expecting lengthy absence for Cal Raleigh due to oblique injury

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The Brief Catcher Cal Raleigh will be shut down for a week and will get a shot to try and alleviate soreness in his injured oblique. General manager Justin Hollander said that new MRI scans showed the injury was "similar or slightly improved" from previous scans taken after the initial injury earlier this month. "We don't anticipate this being a long, long time, or anything like that, but we want to make sure that when he's next in a game, he's doing it in full confidence and pain free," Hollander said.



Catcher Cal Raleigh will be shut down for a week and will get a shot to try and alleviate soreness in his injured oblique, but the Seattle Mariners aren't expecting a lengthy absence for their star slugger.

General manager Justin Hollander said that new MRI scans showed the injury was "similar or slightly improved" from previous scans taken after the initial injury earlier this month. Raleigh didn't do any further damage to the injury when he was forced out of Wednesday night's game in Houston.

'He didn't make it worse," Hollander said. "What we want to do is get him shut down for a week or so. We'll re-evaluate over the next week. Hopefully, we can get the lingering soreness out of there, and then he can resume baseball activities, but we'll go week-to-week with it right now. We don't anticipate this being a long, long time, or anything like that, but we want to make sure that when he's next in a game, he's doing it in full confidence and pain free."

Raleigh is expected to head to Arizona in the coming days to do his rehab work at the team's spring training complex in Peoria. He will have some kind of injection – either a Platlet-Rich Plasma (PRP) or cortisone – to help aid the healing process, though Hollander and Raleigh weren't sure which.

"We might have a day or two here (in Seattle), just see where I’m at after the shot, and see how I took it," Raleigh said. "I think the best thing will be to head to Arizona and get right, and let these guys do their thing here."

Raleigh was placed on the 10-day injured list for the first time in his career on Thursday after re-aggravating the injury against the Astros.

This story will be updated.

Matt Brash nearing return from injured list.

Right-handed reliever Matt Brash could be activated from the 15-day injured list before the end of the homestand.

Brash made his first rehab appearance on Thursday night with Triple-A Tacoma, striking out the side in his lone inning of work.

"We'll reassess today with the pitching group and the high-performance group, decide whether he needs one more on Sunday or whether he will be active for us on Sunday," Hollander said. "I don't really have a feel on that, for those that were outside last night, they know it was very cold last night, so we just want to make sure we're doing the right thing for Matt."

Brash is on the injured list due to inflammation in his right lat muscle which forced him to exit a game in Minnesota earlier this month after throwing just two pitches.

"These injuries can be tricky, and if we feel like it's best for him to have one more in Tacoma we'll do that. If he feels super confident, as does the training staff, that he's good to go. Then we'll talk about what the right day is to activate him," Hollander said.

Additional Updates:

– Left-hander reliever Gabe Speier will throw a bullpen session on Sunday as he continues his recovery from left shoulder inflammation. If that goes well, Speier is looking to head out on a rehab assignment starting on Wednesday.

"He really feels like he turned a corner last week. I think it was on Wednesday he says 'this is the best I've felt,'" Hollander said.

– Outfielder Victor Robles is still on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma. If he continues to progress, he could re-join the team when they head out on the road to Kansas City next weekend.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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