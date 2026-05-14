Luke Raley hits 3-run home run as Mariners beat Astros 8-3

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The Brief Luke Raley hit a three-run home run, Mitch Garver added his first homer of the season and the Mariners beat the Astros 8-3 on Thursday. Luis Castillo (1-4) earned his first win of the year after pitching 5 2/3 innings and giving up three runs on four hits. He struck out six batters and walked four. The Mariners placed catcher Cal Raleigh on the 10-day injured list prior to the game with a right oblique strain.



Luke Raley hit a three-run home run, Mitch Garver added his first homer of the season and the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 8-3 on Thursday.

Raley scored the game's opening runs in the first inning with his 10th homer of the year and third of this road trip. Garver, starting at catcher in place of the injured Cal Raleigh, added a shot in the fourth that scored J.P. Crawford and put Seattle up 5-1.

Cole Young added a one-run double in the sixth, and Crawford doubled in the eighth to plate Brice Matthews and cap the Mariners' scoring.

Luis Castillo (1-4) earned his first win of the year after pitching 5 2/3 innings and giving up three runs on four hits. He struck out six batters and walked four. Domingo Gonzalez pitched the final two frames, giving up one hit.

Yordan Alvarez homered for the 14th time this year in the third, and Braden Shewmake scored two runs on a double in the sixth.

Mike Burrows (2-5) took the loss after surrendering seven runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Alvarez and Shewmake finished the night a combined 5 of 7 at the plate, while the rest of the team went 0 for 25.

The Mariners are 7-1 against the Astros this season.

Up next

Houston: Hosts the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Seattle: Hosts the San Diego Padres on Friday.

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The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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