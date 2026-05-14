13-year-old boy charged with pulling gun on man in Bremerton, WA

The Brief A 13-year-old boy was arrested in Bremerton after allegedly pointing a stolen, unloaded handgun at a motorist near West Hills STEM Academy on Wednesday evening. After a brief foot pursuit and attempt to hide under a truck, the teenager was taken into custody and his discarded firearm was recovered by deputies. The boy faces multiple felony charges, including second-degree assault, possession of a stolen firearm, and obstruction of police, and was booked into juvenile detention.



A 13-year-old boy faces felony charges after deputies say he pulled a gun on someone in Bremerton on Wednesday evening.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 7:30 p.m. to reports of gun threats near the West Hills STEM Academy School at W Loxie Eagans Blvd and S National Ave.

The caller said he was driving by two teenage boys walking in the middle of the road, and as he passed, they pulled out a gun and pointed it at his vehicle.

No shots were fired.

A sheriff's sergeant tracked down two boys matching the suspects' descriptions and stopped them. While one of the suspects was being searched, the other ran, tossing his gun as he fled authorities. The sergeant found the boy hiding under a nearby truck, and he took him into custody.

According to the sheriff's office, the firearm was recovered and was found to be unloaded. Authorities also determined the gun was reported stolen.

The boy was booked into Kitsap County Juvenile Detention on suspicion of second-degree assault, possession of a stolen firearm, obstruction of police and possession of cannabis.

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