Bellevue, WA police investigate after 2 found dead during welfare check

The Brief Bellevue police are investigating after a 37-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were found dead inside a home Tuesday afternoon. Officers discovered the bodies while conducting a welfare check at a residence in the 1700 block of 163rd Court Northeast around 12:30 p.m. Investigators stated there is no ongoing threat to the community, though the cause of death has not yet been released.



The Bellevue Police Department has launched a death investigation after finding a man and woman dead inside a home Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The Bellevue Police department said officers were dispatched to a home in the 1700 block of 163rd Court Northeast for a welfare check at around 12:36 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two people, a 37-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, dead inside the home.

Police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.

What we don't know:

The investigation is ongoing. Further information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Bellevue Police Department.

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