The Brief Sokphana Soeung, 42, was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for possessing a "tennis ball bomb" during a slow-speed chase on I-90. The incident, which occurred Oct. 12, 2024, shut down the interstate for hours as the bomb squad investigated the device and a second explosive made of sparklers. Soeung was high on fentanyl and driving a stolen car when he led police on a pursuit that ended with him trying to light the device on foot.



A King County man will spend 1.5 years in prison after he shut down Interstate 90 during a confrontation with police involving a homemade explosive device.

Sentencing for 'alarming' interstate shutdown

Sokphana Soeung was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison on Friday. The sentence follows an incident in October 2024 where Soeung pulled out a tennis ball filled with explosive powder and a lighter while fleeing law enforcement on Mercer Island.

Bodycam video shows a suspect try to light a bomb while running from police officers on I-90 in Mercer Island, Washington. (Bellevue Police Department)

The backstory:

The pursuit began at Enatai Beach Park when Bellevue police found Soeung and another man passed out in a running, stolen Mercedes. After waking up, Soeung drove over spike strips that punctured all four of his tires. Despite this, he continued to flee at speeds of roughly 10 mph onto westbound I-90.

After a state trooper performed a PIT maneuver to stop the car, Soeung jumped out holding a homemade "tennis ball bomb" and a lighter.

Bodycam video from the scene captured the moment seven officers tackled Soeung just as he appeared to be trying to light the fuse.

"I was surprised watching the video that it did not explode," said Bellevue Police Chief Wendell Shirley. "I can only imagine to be honest how scary that must have been for the officers once you realize that because your hands on the guy and the device is there by your foot."

The Bellevue Bomb Squad confirmed the device in Soeung's hand contained 50 grams of explosive powder and a fuse. A second device, consisting of sparklers taped together, was discovered inside the stolen Mercedes. Around 50 fentanyl pills were also found in the passenger's possession.

I-90 was shut down for about three hours during the investigation.

Bodycam video shows a suspect try to light a bomb while running from police officers on I-90 in Mercer Island, Washington.

What they're saying:

The judge who sentenced Soeung said he "displayed an alarming disrespect for the law" and placed the community at extreme risk.

"Someone could have been badly hurt, including yourself," said U.S. District Judge John H. Chun.

Prosecutors sought a longer two-year sentence, citing Soeung's lengthy criminal history fueled by drug addiction.

This case was investigated by Bellevue Police, Washington State Patrol and the ATF.

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