Renton PD debuts drone trackers, and AI translators ahead of FIFA World Cup

The Brief Renton Police deployed a mobile "De-Drone Trailer" to enforce an FAA no-fly zone around the Belgian national team's World Cup camp, allowing real-time tracking of unauthorized drones and their pilots. Officers are using upgraded body cameras that instantly auto-detect and translate 56 languages to eliminate interpreter wait times and speed up police report transcription. The new technology was acquired through a 2025 city contract extension, and the temporary drone restrictions will remain in effect through July 21.



As FIFA World Cup fans and international tourists flood into the region, the Renton Police Department deployed new technology — including automated drone trackers and AI-powered body cameras — to handle the influx of global visitors.

The Seattle Sounders FC Center at Longacres in Renton serves as the official base camp for the Belgian national team. Due to the high-profile athletes and crowds, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) established a temporary flight restriction (TFR) for drones: a one-mile no-fly zone surrounding Longacres, Boeing facilities, and The Landing.

The ‘De-Drone Trailer’

To enforce the restricted airspace, Renton Police launched a brand-new, cutting-edge tool: the De-Drone Trailer.

"No drones are allowed to be flying here," said Chad Karlewicz, Commander of Renton PD’s Special Operations Division. "We’re concerned about drones being where they shouldn’t be and maybe people that are up to nefarious things. So, for that reason, we have the ability to detect drones where they shouldn’t be and then react to that."

Loaded with advanced sensors and 24/7 surveillance cameras, the mobile trailer monitors the restricted airspace in real time, giving officers the ability to track unauthorized aircraft from anywhere.

"It not only tells us where the drone is at, it tells us where the pilot is at and where the drone took off from, what type of drone it is, what the serial number of the drone is […] all kinds of information," said Karlewicz.

Despite the heavy technology, police emphasize that the goal is safety and education, not punishment.

"99.99% of the time it’s innocent, they didn’t know there’s a flight restriction in place," said Karlewicz. "But we want to catch that .01% of people that might be doing something nefarious."

AI language translation equipment

The high-tech upgrade doesn't stop in the air. On the ground, Renton officers have been outfitted with upgraded body-worn cameras capable of translating 56 different languages instantly.

"We have a very diverse community here in Renton, and it’s incredibly important for us to be able to support everyone in the community, not just people who can speak English," said Denis Moynihan, Renton PD’s north sector Patrol Operations Commander.

Officers began training with the AI-powered translation software in February and have since been utilizing it on an almost daily basis. When an officer encounters a language barrier, they can manually activate the AI translation tool.

"We hold down a button, and we can either identify a language that we know somebody is speaking or we can allow the device to auto-detect, and then it will begin translation," explained Moynihan.

What they're saying:

Officials said the tool prevents confusion, eliminates waiting times for a live interpreter to arrive on scene, and helps de-escalate tense situations. Officials added that the software automatically transcribes the whole conversation, allowing officers to write faster, more accurate police reports.

"This is a huge pathway to helping people when they have problems or need our assistance," Moynihan said. "We have different people in this community that we need to be able to serve."

The rollout of the new drone-tracking trailer and translation software did not happen overnight. The equipment and upgraded software were part of a contract extension with safety technology vendor Axon Enterprise Inc.

The Renton City Council approved the contract extension back in 2025.

Renton Police are reminding all drone hobbyists to check current FAA flight restrictions before taking off. The temporary flight restrictions in Renton will be enforced through July 21.

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